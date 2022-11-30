OnePlus Nord CE 3 Design Revealed Via Renders: Better Than Nord CE 2?

The rear panel is completely flat with two individual camera rings. The top ring houses the single camera sensor, while the bottom ring hosts two camera lenses, completing the triple camera setup. There's a microphone, speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Suffice to say, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 comes with a completely overhauled design. The design surely looks upmarket, but it remains to be seen what materials OnePlus uses for its construction.

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Specifications (Rumored)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is speculated to come with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which supports 5G connectivity. The device might be equipped with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Talking about its cameras, it is rumored to come with a 108MP primary lens, accompanied by 2MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies and video calling duties, it could employ a 16MP front-facing shooter.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging support. It will run on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box. Expect the device to arrive in India in early 2023.