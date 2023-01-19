OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specs Leak: SD 695 SoC, 6.7-Inch 120Hz Display Tipped

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 11, its flagship Android smartphone of 2023. However, the Chinese smartphone brand also has Android phones in the mid-range and upper-mid-range categories. After the details of the OnePlus 11R leaked recently, another OnePlus-branded Android smartphone has surfaced online. OnePlus could be readying the OnePlus Nord CE 3, a mid-range phone which could compete with the Redmi Note 12 and the Realme 10 series. Let's take a look at all the available details about the OnePlus Nord CE 3.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Specifications, Features

OnePlus has only confirmed the OnePlus 11 so far. But the brand should launch multiple devices in different price brackets this year as well. A report indicates OnePlus is actively testing the OnePlus Nord CE 3. The live images of the smartphone leaked online last year. Now, key specifications of the upcoming Nord CE 3 have surfaced.

According to the leak, the upcoming Nord CE 3 will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2400 X 1080 pixels resolution. The screen would have a 20:9 aspect ratio and support HDR10.

The leak also claims the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. This chipset is quite old and is the same one that is embedded inside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Even the Redmi Note 11 series, which arrived last year, has the same SoC.

The SD695 SoC could be paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB storage. The device may pack a 5000mAh battery, which could support 67W wired fast charging.

According to a previous leak, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 would feature a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 108MP primary camera. There could be two 2MP lenses, one of which would be a depth sensor and the other a macro camera. The smartphone may pack a 16MP front-facing camera.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 will boot OxygenOS, but the custom layer would be based on Android 13. Other notable features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C charging port.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Expected Launch And Price In India

The specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 appear weird. This is because the core components appear to be a downgrade compared to the phone's predecessor, the Nord CE 2. Hence, it is possible OnePlus might make some changes before launching the smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 could launch in the second quarter of 2023. The brand could price the device below the ₹30,000 mark to challenge the likes of Redmi Note 12 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus.