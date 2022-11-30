OnePlus Nord CE 3 Design Revealed Via Renders: Better Than Nord CE 2? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

OnePlus is in the process of introducing its new OnePlus Nord CE 3 mid-range smartphone in the market. It will be a successor to its popular OnePlus Nord CE 2, which was launched in early 2022. 91mobiles has published some high-quality renders of the upcoming smartphone, giving us a fair idea of its design. The report states that the renders are based on a prototype unit, which they reckon is close to production. Let's have a look at what's changed compared to the Nord CE 2.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Design Leaked: What's Different Compared To The Nord CE 2?

The smartphone can be seen flaunting a glossy black color in the renders. While the OnePlus Nord CE 2 seemed to be based on Oppo's unibody design language, the OnePlus Nord adopts the new design language of the sister brand, Realme. The curved sides are replaced by a flat side design.

Over to the front, the display gets a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout as opposed to the left-aligned punch-hole of its predecessor. It gets fairly slim bezels surrounding the screen, except the bottom chin bezel, which looks pretty thick by today's standards. The volume buttons are placed on the left side, while the power button is on the right side. The power button could double up as a fingerprint sensor.

The rear panel is completely flat with two individual camera rings. The top ring houses the single camera sensor, while the bottom ring hosts two camera lenses, completing the triple camera setup. There's a microphone, speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Suffice to say, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 comes with a completely overhauled design. The design surely looks upmarket, but it remains to be seen what materials OnePlus uses for its construction.

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Specifications (Rumored)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is speculated to come with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which supports 5G connectivity. The device might be equipped with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Talking about its cameras, it is rumored to come with a 108MP primary lens, accompanied by 2MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies and video calling duties, it could employ a 16MP front-facing shooter.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging support. It will run on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box. Expect the device to arrive in India in early 2023.

