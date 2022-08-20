OnePlus Offering Up To 25% Off On New 5G Smartphones: OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, And More

By

While OnePlus smartphones are known for being a little expensive when compared to their contemporaries, they usually offer something extra for the asking price. However, at times, these OnePlus smartphones will be available at a discount price and the company is currently offering up to 25 percent discount on select models.

Devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, and even the OnePlus CE 2 Lite 5G are now retailing at a discounted price. Check out all the OnePlus smartphones that are currently available at a discounted price.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (5% off)

Offers:

  • Up to Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card
  • No Cost EMI up to 3 months
  • Save up to 28% on business purchases
  • Get 3-months of Spotify Premium for Free.

    • Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
    • 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging
      • OnePlus 10R 5G

      Offer:

      • Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 38,999 (10% off)
      • Get an Exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000.
      • Add OnePlus Buds Z2 At Just Rs. 3,999.
      • Add OnePlus Nord Buds At Just Rs. 1,999.

        • Key Specs

        • 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
        • Octa Core Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
        • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
        • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
        • Dual SIM
        • 50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
        • 16MP front-facing camera
        • In-display fingerprint sensor
        • USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio
        • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
        • 5,000mAh / 4,880mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging
        • 4,500mAh / 4,400mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging
          • OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

          Offer:

          • Deal Price: Rs. 61,999 ; MRP: Rs. 66,999 (7% off)
          • Get an Exchange bonus up to Rs. 5000.
          • Add OnePlus Buds Pro At Just Rs. 5999.
          • Add OnePlus Buds Z2 At Just Rs. 2999.

            • Key Specs

            • 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
            • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
            • 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
            • Android 12
            • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
            • 32MP front-facing camera
            • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
            • 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging
              • OnePlus 9 5G

              Offer:
              Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (24% Off)

              Key Specs

              • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
              • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
              • 8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
              • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
              • 48MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
              • 16MP front-facing camera
              • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
              • 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging
                • OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

                Offer:

                • Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 64,999 (23% off)
                • Get an Exchange bonus of Rs. 5000 on OnePlus devices.

                  • Key Specs

                  • 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
                  • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
                  • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
                  • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
                  • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                  • 16MP front-facing camera
                  • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
                  • 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging, 50W wireless charging

oneplus smartphones 5G offers
Published On August 20, 2022
Read more...