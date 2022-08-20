OnePlus Offering Up To 25% Off On New 5G Smartphones: OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, And More

While OnePlus smartphones are known for being a little expensive when compared to their contemporaries, they usually offer something extra for the asking price. However, at times, these OnePlus smartphones will be available at a discount price and the company is currently offering up to 25 percent discount on select models.

Devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, and even the OnePlus CE 2 Lite 5G are now retailing at a discounted price. Check out all the OnePlus smartphones that are currently available at a discounted price.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (5% off) Offers: Up to Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card

No Cost EMI up to 3 months

Save up to 28% on business purchases

Get 3-months of Spotify Premium for Free.

Key Specs 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate



Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU



6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage



Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1



Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot



64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



16MP Front camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2



5,000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging



OnePlus 10R 5G Offer: Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 38,999 (10% off)





Get an Exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000.





Add OnePlus Buds Z2 At Just Rs. 3,999.





Add OnePlus Nord Buds At Just Rs. 1,999.





Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display







Octa Core Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU







8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage







Android 12 with OxygenOS 12







Dual SIM







50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera







16MP front-facing camera







In-display fingerprint sensor







USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio







5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2







5,000mAh / 4,880mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging







4,500mAh / 4,400mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging







OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Offer: Deal Price: Rs. 61,999 ; MRP: Rs. 66,999 (7% off)









Get an Exchange bonus up to Rs. 5000.









Add OnePlus Buds Pro At Just Rs. 5999.









Add OnePlus Buds Z2 At Just Rs. 2999.









Key Specs 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED











Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform











8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage











Android 12











48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera











32MP front-facing camera











5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2











5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging











OnePlus 9 5G Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (24% Off) Key Specs 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display













Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU













8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage













Android 11 with OxygenOS 11













48MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front-facing camera













5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE













4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging













OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Offer: Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 64,999 (23% off)















Get an Exchange bonus of Rs. 5000 on OnePlus devices.















Key Specs 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

















Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

















8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

















Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

















48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















16MP front-facing camera

















5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

















4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging, 50W wireless charging

