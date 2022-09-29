Oppo A17 Series, Oppo A77s India Price Revealed; Mid-Range Phones Incoming

Oppo is all set to launch a few new smartphones in India under its A banner. The list includes Oppo A17, Oppo A17K, and the Oppo A77s. While the India launch date of these smartphones is still under wraps, a new leak has revealed the pricing of the upcoming Oppo A smartphones. It looks all the phones will be available for under Rs. 20,000.

A new leak has revealed the India price of the upcoming Oppo phones. Here, the Oppo A17 and A17K are going to be affordable smartphones whereas the Oppo A77s will be a premium mid-range smartphone. All three phones will likely launch in multiple configurations.

Oppo A17, Oppo A17K Price Leaked

A report from 91Mobiles has revealed the price of the upcoming Oppo smartphones. Here, the report claims the Oppo A17K and Oppo A17 will start from Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 12,499, respectively. The Oppo A17K price mentioned here is for the 3GB + 64GB variant and the Oppo A17 price is for the 4GB + 64GB model.

Oppo A77s Price Revealed

The report also talks about the Oppo A77s price in India, which will allegedly cost Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. It looks like the Oppo A77s will mostly have a few other variants, offering even 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. That said, it's mere speculation for now.

Oppo A17 Series, Oppo A77s India Launch: What to Expect?

Rumors of the Oppo A17 and Oppo A17K have been doing rounds online for a while now. To note, the Oppo A17 has already launched in Malaysia, revealing its specs. As the India pricing suggests, the A17 is going to be a budget smartphone, offering a dual camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, and the Helio P35 processor.

The Oppo A17K is expected to be a slightly tweaked version of the Oppo A17. Reports claim the K version will have a single 8MP camera at the rear and a few more toned features. On the other hand, the Oppo A77s is expected to offer more premium features like the Snapdragon 680 chipset, 33W fast charging, and a 90Hz display.

Presently, India's Oppo A17, A17K, and Oppo A77s launch dates are still under wraps. The phones are expected to launch in the following weeks and could stir up things in the Indian market.

Oppo A17 launched

Published On September 29, 2022
