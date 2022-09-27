Oppo A77s Leaked Poster Reveals Design, Features Ahead Of Launch News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

There has been a barrage of leaks and rumors regarding the Oppo A77s lately. Now, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared a leaked poster of the Oppo A77s smartphone that reveals its design and key specifications. The smartphone will be slotted between the Oppo A77 4G and the Oppo A77 5G devices in its portfolio. Let's dive into to check what it would bring to the table.

Oppo A77s: Design

Going by the leaked image, the Oppo A77s looks like a Oppo A77 4G doppelganger. It carries a flat rear panel with an Oppo-Glow design, which is claimed to be scratch and smudge resistant. It boasts flat sides with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. The rectangular camera island housing the dual rear cameras is also similar to the previously launched Oppo A77 4G. The mid-range smartphone gets a waterdrop notch on the display, which makes it look like a device from 2018. It will come in Starry Black and Sky Blue colors.

OPPO A77s: Specifications (Rumored)

If the leaks are to be believed, the Oppo A77s will come with a 7.99mm thickness and 187 grams weight. It will sport a large 6.56-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution, a 90Hz screen refresh rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 color coverage.

The Oppo A77s will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset, which is built on the 6nm fabrication process. It doesn't support 5G and is powerful and power efficient compared to the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset of the Oppo A77 4G. It will be equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The device also supports virtual RAM expansion by up to 5GB.

Talking about its cameras, it comes with a dual camera setup at the rear. There's a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling duties, it is equipped with an 8MP front-facing shooter. The selfie camera features HDR mode, 360-degree fill light, and 25 levels of Portrait Mode.

Some noteworthy features of the Oppo A77s include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Ultra-Linear speaker with 200% volume, Dirac 3.0 support, Eye Comfort Mode, Automatic Dimming, FlexDrop, and an IP54 water/dust resistance, among others. The Oppo A77s packs in a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 OS.

