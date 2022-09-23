Honor Pad 8 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India; Starts From Rs. 19,999 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The tablet market in India has a new player, the Honor Pad 8. The new tablet from Honor features a 12-inch display, Snapdragon 680 processor, and a 7,250 mAh battery. The Honor Pad 8 was already listed on Flipkart and is available to order now as part of the Big Billion Days sale.

The new Honor Pad 8 is available in two RAM models of 4GB and 6GB paired with 128GB of default memory. The new tablet is available in a single Blue Honor color. To recall, the Honor Pad 8 has already debuted in the international market and has finally made its way to India after a long period of absence.

Honor Pad 8 Features: What's New?

The Honor Pad 8 flaunts a 12-inch IPS LCD panel with a 2K resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The tablet supports 350 nits of peak brightness and a 5.3 aspect ratio. The design is quite typical featuring narrow bezels on all sides with a metallic unibody.

Under the hood, the Honor Pad 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage. Users can expand the memory via a microSD card. The tablet runs Android 12 OS with the Magic UI 6.1 custom skin on top.

The Honor Pad 8 features a single rear camera with a 5MP sensor and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling. Both cameras are equipped with 1080 video recording support. It also includes a 7,250 mAh battery paired with 22.5W fast charging support.

The Honor Pad 8 also includes eight speakers with DTS: X Ultra. It comes with the usual connectivity options like a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and so on.

Honor Pad 8 Price in India

The Honor Pad 8 India price starts from Rs. 19,999 for the base 4GB variant. The high-end 6GB RAM model costs Rs. 21,999. The Honor Pad 8 doesn't have an LTE model. While the new Honor tablet is a good choice, buyers can check out the Oppo Pad Air, Moto Tab G62, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 as they are available in the same price segment.

