Just In
- 1 hr ago 5G Prices in India To Be Similar to 4G; Here’s What Experts Say?
- 2 hrs ago Google Pixel Tablet To Have Two Storage Variants; Wi-Fi 6 Support, Design Details Revealed
- 2 hrs ago iOS 16.0.2 Released: Will It Fix Camera Shake and Blurry Photo Issue?
- 3 hrs ago Google Pixel 7 Lineup Price Revealed Ahead of Launch; Similarly Priced as Pixel 6 Series?
Don't Miss
- Sports Gilchrist feels 'daring and courageous' Pant should be in India XI at T20 World Cup 2022
- Finance Indian Gold Rate Gains Rs. 770 In 2 Days, Falls Globally After US Employment Data
- Automobiles 5 Features In Tata Nexon That Is Not Available In Hyundai Venue
- Movies Allu Studios, Spread Across 10 Acres In Gandipet Area To Be Inaugurated On October 1 By Allu Family!
- Lifestyle Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 60% Off On Home Furniture; Choose From A List Chairs, Shoe Racks, N More
- News Digvijay Singh bows out of Cong poll race; It's Gehlot vs Tharoor for now
- Travel Navratri 2022: Indian Cities That Are Named After Goddess Durga
- Education West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022 begins, check the steps to register here!
Honor Pad 8 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India; Starts From Rs. 19,999
The tablet market in India has a new player, the Honor Pad 8. The new tablet from Honor features a 12-inch display, Snapdragon 680 processor, and a 7,250 mAh battery. The Honor Pad 8 was already listed on Flipkart and is available to order now as part of the Big Billion Days sale.
The new Honor Pad 8 is available in two RAM models of 4GB and 6GB paired with 128GB of default memory. The new tablet is available in a single Blue Honor color. To recall, the Honor Pad 8 has already debuted in the international market and has finally made its way to India after a long period of absence.
Honor Pad 8 Features: What's New?
The Honor Pad 8 flaunts a 12-inch IPS LCD panel with a 2K resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The tablet supports 350 nits of peak brightness and a 5.3 aspect ratio. The design is quite typical featuring narrow bezels on all sides with a metallic unibody.
Also read why Honor is quitting India
Under the hood, the Honor Pad 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage. Users can expand the memory via a microSD card. The tablet runs Android 12 OS with the Magic UI 6.1 custom skin on top.
The Honor Pad 8 features a single rear camera with a 5MP sensor and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling. Both cameras are equipped with 1080 video recording support. It also includes a 7,250 mAh battery paired with 22.5W fast charging support.
The Honor Pad 8 also includes eight speakers with DTS: X Ultra. It comes with the usual connectivity options like a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and so on.
Honor Pad 8 Price in India
The Honor Pad 8 India price starts from Rs. 19,999 for the base 4GB variant. The high-end 6GB RAM model costs Rs. 21,999. The Honor Pad 8 doesn't have an LTE model. While the new Honor tablet is a good choice, buyers can check out the Oppo Pad Air, Moto Tab G62, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 as they are available in the same price segment.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470