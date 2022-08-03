Oppo A77 4G With Helio G35 SoC, 33W SuperVOOC Charging Launched; Worth Paying Rs. 15,499? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo recently unveiled the new Reno series in India that packs powerful cameras and other features. The brand has just unveiled the new Oppo A77 4G in India. The Oppo A77 4G includes the Helio G35 processor, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support, and dual cameras. Here's everything you need to know about the new Oppo A77.

Oppo A77 4G Features

The new Oppo A77 4G flaunts a 6.56-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The new Oppo phone packs a waterdrop notch, narrow bezels, and Oppo Glow design. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage.

There's a dedicated microSD card slot on the smartphone to expand the storage up to 1TB. However, the Oppo A77 4G seems to miss out on the virtual RAM expansion support. At the rear, the new Oppo phone packs a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter. There's also a 2MP mono shooter paired with an LED flash at the rear.

Up front, the Oppo A77 4G packs an 8MP selfie camera in the waterdrop notch. Like other Oppo phones, the new one runs Android 12 OS with the ColorOS custom skin on top. Additionally, Oppo has included an ultra-linear stereo speaker for this device, which is a key highlight.

Additionally, the Oppo A77 4G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It packs the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port for charging, a fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and so on.

Oppo A77 4G Price In India

The Oppo A77 4G is priced at Rs. 15,499 for the single model of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Buyers can choose from Sky Blue and Sunset Orange color variants. The Oppo A77 4G is available at the Oppo India online store and offline stores.

Should You Buy Oppo A77 4G?

The Oppo A77 4G makes a decent entry with its prominent specs. However, this is a 4G-only smartphone, skips expandable RAM, and offers only two cameras for the asking price. Looking at the specs, the Oppo A77 4G seems to be a tad bit expensive as buyers can get 5G phones and better features for the same price tag.

