Oppo A77 With Helio G35 SoC, 50MP Camera Coming To India In August; Complete Specs Leaked

Oppo is all set to launch its latest A series smartphone called the Oppo A77 in the Indian market very soon. The handset will be arriving as a mid-range offering in the country. Ahead of the launch, some of the details of the device were already leaked. Now, the complete specs, pricing, and launch timeline of the Oppo A77 have surfaced online.

Oppo A77 Will Sport The MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

According to the leak, the Oppo A77 will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The Helio G35 only offers 4G connectivity, so we expect the A77 to be only a 4G LTE-enabled smartphone. The chipset will allegedly be paired with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, which should be expandable by inserting microSD cards. The handset is likely to utilize Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 custom skin out-of-the-box.

The Oppo A77 is said to offer a 6.56-inch display with HD+ resolution. The device could be arriving with an LCD panel, which is expected to offer a regular screen refresh rate of 60Hz. For imaging, the smartphone is tipped to offer a 50MP primary camera on the back. The main sensor will be accompanied by a 2MP secondary shooter.

For selfies and video calling, the Oppo A77 will be offering an 8MP AI-powered portrait camera. In terms of connectivity, the device will be offering 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a USB Type-C charging port. Furthermore, the source suggests that the Oppo A77 will be fuelled by a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, which will be supporting 33W fast charging. There will also be dual stereo speakers.

Oppo A77 Price In India, Launch Date

According to the report, the Oppo A77 will be priced at around Rs. 16,000 in India for the base variant. The higher-end models of the smartphone could be priced even higher. The handset is said to be available in two color variants - Sunset Orange and Sky Blue. As for the launch date, the latest Oppo mid-range device is expected to be released in the country in the first week of August.

Oppo A77 Competition

As we mentioned above, the Oppo A77 will be a mid-range offering. So going by the specs, the phone will be competing against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Realme 9 5G, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. These are all priced in the same segment with similar features.

