Oppo A17k Launched For ₹10,499 In India: Can It Challenge The Moto E22s?

Oppo has added yet another A-series smartphone to its lineup in India. The Oppo A17k is essentially a watered-down version of the Oppo A17 device, launched earlier this year. The Oppo A17k packs a large IPS LCD display backed by a massive battery reservoir, decent camera capabilities, and a fingerprint sensor for added security. The device will share the same space in the flooded budget segment as the Moto E22s, making it even more confusing for consumers to make the right choice. Let's see if the Oppo A17k has the ingredients to take the challenge.

Oppo A17k: Features, Specifications

The Oppo A17k carries a similar design and dimensions as the Oppo A17. At the rear, it gets a flat design and a single camera sensor as opposed to the dual camera sensors of the Oppo A17. It gets a power button-embedded fingerprint sensor on the side. At the front, it boasts an identical design to the Oppo A17 with a waterdrop notch.

The Oppo A17k sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 269PPI, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which also powers the Oppo A17. The smartphone is equipped with 3GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. Thankfully, it comes with a virtual RAM expansion feature that gives you an additional 4GB RAM.

In terms of optics, the device is equipped with an 8MP single rear camera as opposed to the 50MP dual camera setup of the Oppo A17. There's a 5MP selfie sensor housed in the waterdrop notch on the display. Both the front and rear sensors can shoot Full HD videos at 30fps.

Other noteworthy features of the Oppo A17k include 4G support, dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, Panda glass protection, face unlock, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro USB port, among others. The device packs in a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 10W charging support.

Oppo A17k: A Worthy Contender To The Moto E22s?

The Oppo A17k comes at a price tag of ₹10,499 in India. It is ₹1,500 more than the Moto E22s, which is priced at ₹8,999. For a lesser price, the Moto E22s offers you 4GB RAM as against the 3GB RAM on the Oppo A17k. Furthermore, the Moto E22s comes with a punch-hole camera versus the waterdrop notch of the Moto E22s, which gives Moto the upper hand. The Moto E22s is equipped with a better 16MP primary sensor compared to the 8MP shooter of the Oppo A17k. Also, the Moto E22s boasts a USB Type-C port versus the micro USB on the Oppo.

Suffice it to say, the Moto E22s provides a lot more value in terms of features and design, and that too at a lower price.