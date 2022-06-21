Oppo A57 2022 smartphone has been launched in India. The handset was originally launched in Thailand a few weeks ago. The new Oppo A57 2022 is the 4G-only variant of the Oppo A57 5G, which was launched back in April this year. The budget offering gets an HD+ display, dual primary cameras, MediaTek SoC, and more.

Oppo A57 2022 Design, Display, Software Features

The Oppo A57 2022 features a waterdrop notch above the screen and slim bezels on all sides. The phone offers a large square primary camera module on the back, which houses two sensors and an LED flash unit. The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face the unlock functionality for security.

The Oppo A57 2022 offers a 6.56-inch HD+ display bearing a screen refresh rate and a touch-sampling rate of 60Hz. The smartphone is IPX4 and IPX5 rated for splash and dust resistance. Software-wise, the device boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box.

Oppo A57 2022 Processor, Memory, Connectivity Specs

At the helm, the Oppo A57 2022 gets the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be further increased by inserting a microSD card. There's also the 4GB of RAM expansion feature. The connectivity features are standard including 4G, VoLTE, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a charging port.

Oppo A57 2022 Camera, Battery Features

Talking about the camera specs, the Oppo A57 2022 smartphone has a 13MP primary camera on the back with an aperture of f/2.2. The handset also has a 2MP secondary snapper with an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.0 and a field-of-view of 79 degrees. The camera app has features like night mode, time-lapse, pro, panorama, and more.

The Oppo A57 2022 is fuelled by a beefy 5,000 mAh battery. The phone also offers a massive 33W fast charging functionality. The device should be able to last for more than one day on a single charge with moderate usage.

Oppo A57 2022 Price In India, Availability

The Oppo A57 2022's single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs. 13,999. The phone is available to buy on the brand's website in Green and Glowing Black color variants. As part of the launch offer, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 1,500 on the purchases made via Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards.

Recently, Oppo also launched the K10 5G smartphone in the country. The mid-range phone has the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, dual rear cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, and 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The device is available to buy in a single variant that costs. Rs 17,499.

