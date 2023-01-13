Oppo A78 5G Launching In India On January 16: Specifications, Price

Oppo launched its latest Oppo A78 5G mid-range smartphone in Malaysia recently. Now, the company has confirmed its availability in India. The Oppo A78 5G smartphone will go official in India on January 16, 2023. Amazon has started teasing the device on its portal revealing its design, color option, and launch date. Let's take a look at what it would bring to the table.

Oppo A78 5G: Features, Specifications

The Oppo A78 5G flaunts a 6.54-inch LCD with an HD+ screen resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi, and a 600nits peak brightness. The display is protected by a layer of Panda glass protection. The display also gets a waterdrop notch on the display that houses the selfie shooter.

The Oppo A78 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is built on an efficient 7nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, the Oppo A78 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary monochrome camera. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP sensor at the front.

Some noteworthy features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an IPX4 splash rating, 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, and a USB Type-C port among others. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with a 33W SuperVOOC fast charging system. It runs on ColorOS 13 skin built on top of Android 13 OS.

Oppo A78 5G: Price In India, Availability

According to rumors, the Oppo A78 5G could be priced at ₹18,999 in the Indian market. It might come with an 8GB RAM+128GB storage configuration. The device is expected to be offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue color options in the Indian market.