Oppo A78 5G Launched: Rebranded Oppo Android Smartphone Will Arrive In India Soon News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Oppo has launched the Oppo A78 5G. The Android smartphone appears to be a rebranded Oppo device that should arrive in India this month. Oppo has made some interesting decisions pertaining to hardware and specifications, presumably to fine-tune the price of the mid-range Android smartphone. Let's take a look at all the available details on the latest smartphones in the A-series from Oppo.

Oppo A78 5G Launches Outside China

The Oppo A78 5G has launched in Malaysia. The same Android smartphone is expected to arrive in India. Reports, however, indicate Oppo has merely rebranded its Oppo A58 5G Android smartphone for the international markets. The Oppo A58 5G launched in China last year and is aimed at budget-conscious Android smartphone buyers.

Although Oppo has confirmed the international availability of the Oppo A78 5G, the Chinese brand hasn't announced the pricing of the Android smartphone. Reports indicate the Oppo A58 5G, rebranded as the Oppo A78 5G, could launch in India on January 14, 2023.

The Oppo A58 5G is available in three colors: Breeze Purple, Sea Blue, and Star Black. It is available in China for approximately ₹19,200. The Oppo A78 5G could be priced a little higher in international markets.

Oppo A78 5G Specifications And Features

The Oppo A78 5G features a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display panel with 1612 × 720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 269 PPI pixel density, and 600nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by a layer of Panda glass.

The Oppo A78 5G is a mid-range Android smartphone powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Being a Dimensity SoC, users can get an additional 5GB of virtual RAM which relies on internal storage.

The Oppo smartphone has a dual-camera setup on the back housed within two large circular cutouts. There's a 50MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP portrait sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone has a front-facing 8MP camera lens with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo A78 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The rest of the mentionable hardware includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, multiple 5G bands, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, and a microSD card slot.

