Oppo A58 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Which Android Smartphones Does It Compete With? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

After days of rumors and speculations, the Oppo A58 5G has officially launched in the Chinese market. It appears Oppo has made some interesting decisions to fine-tune the price of the mid-range Android smartphone. But will it be able to take on other smartphones in the segment? Let's look at the Oppo A58 5G's specifications, features, price, availability, and competition.

Oppo A58 5G Specifications And Features

Oppo A58 5G is a mid-range Android smartphone powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Being a Dimensity SoC, users can get an additional 5GB of virtual RAM which relies on internal storage.

The A58 5G from Oppo sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display. It is a 720p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits.

The Oppo A58 5G flaunts its dual-camera setup on the back with two large circular cutouts. There's a 50MP main camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 2MP portrait sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone gets an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture on the front for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

The Oppo A58 5G features a dual speaker setup. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The rest of the mentionable hardware includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, multiple 5G bands, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, and a microSD card slot.

Oppo A58 5G Price, Availability, And Competition

Oppo A58 5G's sole 8GB+256GB variant will be selling for CNY 1,699 (approx. ₹ 19,200). The phone is available in three colors: Breeze Purple, Sea Blue, and Star Black.

Oppo hasn't yet confirmed if or when the A58 5G will launch outside China. However, previous reports have indicated the Chinese smartphone company may offer the mid-range Android smartphone in India before 2022 ends or early next year.

If Oppo offers the A58 5G at prices equivalent to the sale price in China, it could be positioned as a decent mid-range Android smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, Lava has just launched the Blaze 5G with the Dimensity 700 SoC. Moreover, Xiaomi's Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 11R, and several other smartphones too feature the same chipset and pack similar memory configurations. These devices could give the Oppo A58 5G tough competition.

