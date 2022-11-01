Oppo A58 Could Boast A Secondary 108MP Camera: Design, Specifications Leaked News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The Oppo brand of China's BBK electronics is well-known for developing camera-centric smartphones. It is now on course to achieve a feat that no other manufacturer has in the mid-range smartphone category. As per a report, it will be announcing its new Oppo A58 smartphone with a 108MP sensor, but as a secondary sensor. The market is flooded with 108MP camera phones but the Oppo A58 could take the honors of the first smartphone with a secondary 108MP camera.

Can It Be The Best Mid-Range Camera Smartphone?

The Oppo A58 is also speculated to arrive with a 50MP primary sensor. The report suggests that it could be a 50MP sensor by Samsung. It might be accompanied by a Samsung-made 108MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calling duties, there will be a 16MP front-facing shooter housed in the waterdrop notch on the display.

If Oppo brings it to India and prices it under ₹20,000, the Oppo A58 with its 50MP + 108MP dual rear camera setup will likely be a force to reckon with in the mid-range category. Camera specs aside, does it have the performance and features to challenge its rivals? Let's have a look at its other features below.

Oppo A58: Rumored Design, Features

The Oppo A58 might be a successor to the Oppo A57 5G smartphone, which was launched earlier in 2022. It comes with a completely redesigned exterior with a flat rear panel. The rear design is similar to the Oppo A17 smartphone. It is devoid of a camera island and the two camera rings house the dual camera sensors and LED flash.

The device comes with a combination of matte and glossy finishes on the rear panel. It gets a flat side design, which is currently in trend. However, the waterdrop notch on the display sticks out like a sore thumb. A punch-hole camera cutout would have been appreciated here. Could be a cost-cutting measure to incorporate a good set of cameras.

The cost-cutting is more evident in the display department as the Oppo A58 sports a 6.56″ LCD with an HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Forget an OLED display, Oppo isn't even offering a Full HD panel. Furthermore, the handset is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is a 5G-ready chipset. In terms of memory configurations, it is expected to come with 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB variants.

For entertainment, the smartphone may come equipped with dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 33W fast charging support. It is likely to run on ColorOS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system. Expect the smartphone to arrive in India after its global release.

