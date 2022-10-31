Oppo A98 Leaked Specs Reveal Snapdragon 778G SoC; Can It Compete With Similar Phones? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Oppo is working on many new devices, including expanding its A-series. One of the upcoming launches is the alleged Oppo A98, which could bring in mid-range features with 5G support. Notable tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed some of its specs. It looks like the new Oppo A98 will be up in competition with other mid-rangers from Realme, Vivo, Redmi, and more.

To note, this isn't the first time the Oppo A98 has surfaced online. Previously, the same tipster had talked about its display and design details. Now, the tipster has revealed the specifications of the alleged Oppo A98. For one, the upcoming device will feature the Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Oppo A98 Specifications Leaked

Bringing in the Snapdragon 778G chipset will make the Oppo A98 a 5G device. Apart from the processor, the tipster also talks about the battery details of the new phone. If the tipster is to be believed, the upcoming Oppo A98 5G will feature a 5,000 mAh battery. But its exact fast charging support is still under wraps.

Previously, the rumored Oppo A98 was hinted to flaunt an FHD+ curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo will allegedly bring in 2160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming for the upcoming smartphone. One can also expect a punch-hole cutout in the center to house the front camera.

Speaking of cameras, the alleged Oppo A98 could bring in a 108MP rear camera. This might give the smartphone an edge over the competition, especially in the crowded mid-range segment. Apart from these details, there's not much known about the new Oppo phone.

Oppo A98 Launch: What to Expect?

If these rumors are true, the upcoming Oppo A98 will join the list of other devices with the Snapdragon 778G processor. This includes the iQOO Z6 Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Realme 9 5G SE, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, and more. From the looks of it, the upcoming Oppo smartphone will be competitively priced to take on these devices.

Additionally, the rumored 108MP camera on the upcoming Oppo A98 5G will further give it an edge. That said, many details of the new Oppo phone are still under wraps. More details are expected to surface online, especially as the launch approaches.

