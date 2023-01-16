Oppo A78 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 50MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Oppo has added its latest Oppo A78 5G device to its mid-range smartphones portfolio in India. The smartphone packs in a massive display, a high screen refresh rate, a Dimensity series processor, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5000mAh battery, among other features. Let's take a look at its price and specifications below.

Oppo A78 5G: Price, Availability

The Oppo A78 5G comes with a price tag of ₹18,999 in India. The smartphone is now up for pre-order via Amazon India and Oppo's website. It will go on open sale on January 18, 2023. The device is being offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue color options.

Oppo A78 5G: Features, Specifications

The Oppo A78 5G gets a flat rear panel with two circular cameras. Over to the front, it gets a 6.54-inch LCD with an HD+ screen resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 600nits peak brightness. The display gets a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and is protected by Panda Glass.

The Oppo A78 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is built on a 7nm fabrication process. The device is equipped with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It also offers a virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB.

On the optics front, the Oppo A78 5G gets a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary monochrome camera. The front-facing 8MP sensor takes care of the selfies and video calling tasks. Some other notable features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, an IPX4 splash rating, Bluetooth 5.1, face unlock, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It runs on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 OS.

Published On January 16, 2023
