Just In
- 39 min ago Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Comparison
- 3 hrs ago iQOO 11 5G Sale Starts Today: First Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Smartphone In India
- 4 hrs ago Apple iPhone 16 Might Get A Design Overhaul; New Dynamic Island Expected
- 5 hrs ago Infinix Hot 10 Vs Redmi Note 10: Specs, Display, Features, Compared
Don't Miss
- News Worrying trend: Sword smuggling continues into communally sensitive places in Maharashtra
- Lifestyle Marriage And Children: How To Keep Your Relationship Strong After Having Kids
- Sports ONE Fight Night 6: Anna Jaroonsak Plans To Silence Doubters In Vandaryeva Rematch
- Movies Varisu Editor KL Praveen Reveals Why He Removed Kushboo's Scenes, Says 'It Was So Good But...'
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2023: Updated TVS iQube ST Revealed - Launch Soon
- Education Is python really needed in data science?
- Finance 2 Large, Mid Cap IT Stocks Fall Over 14%: Motilal Oswal Sees Upside, Recommends Buy
- Travel Are You Aware About The Helicopter Rides Between Bengaluru Airport & Hosur Aerodrome? Know More
Oppo A78 5G Launching In India On January 16: Specifications, Price
Oppo launched its latest Oppo A78 5G mid-range smartphone in Malaysia recently. Now, the company has confirmed its availability in India. The Oppo A78 5G smartphone will go official in India on January 16, 2023. Amazon has started teasing the device on its portal revealing its design, color option, and launch date. Let's take a look at what it would bring to the table.
Oppo A78 5G: Features, Specifications
The Oppo A78 5G flaunts a 6.54-inch LCD with an HD+ screen resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi, and a 600nits peak brightness. The display is protected by a layer of Panda glass protection. The display also gets a waterdrop notch on the display that houses the selfie shooter.
The Oppo A78 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is built on an efficient 7nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.
In terms of optics, the Oppo A78 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary monochrome camera. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP sensor at the front.
Some noteworthy features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an IPX4 splash rating, 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, and a USB Type-C port among others. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with a 33W SuperVOOC fast charging system. It runs on ColorOS 13 skin built on top of Android 13 OS.
Oppo A78 5G: Price In India, Availability
According to rumors, the Oppo A78 5G could be priced at ₹18,999 in the Indian market. It might come with an 8GB RAM+128GB storage configuration. The device is expected to be offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue color options in the Indian market.
-
1,39,900
-
89,900
-
61,999
-
62,999
-
84,999
-
82,999
-
59,400
-
1,09,999
-
59,999
-
79,999
-
65,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
37,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
39,654
-
13,196
-
18,999
-
7,390
-
39,999
-
13,901
-
10,434
-
11,980
-
8,370
-
20,210