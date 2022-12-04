Oppo Find N2 Flip Digital Render Surfaces After A Leaked Video

The Oppo Find N2 Flip can be seen adorning a white paint job and a silver frame, which appears to be made out of aluminum, in the render. The vertical screen looks too huge but could be more practical compared to the smaller cover screen of other flip phones. It is expected to be a 3.3-inch color screen and will offer you a lot more information and entertainment.

The design might not be to everyone's taste but is certainly futuristic. The dual cameras and the LED flash can be seen flanking to the right of the display. Going by the leaked video, the Oppo Find N2 Flip seems to get a new hinge design, which lends it an almost crease-free main display. It also reveals that there will be a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

Advertisement

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Features (Rumored)

Rumors suggest that the Oppo Find N2 Flip could get a large 6.8-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, some leaks say that it will be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890, whereas others suggest that it could get a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. The primary camera is rumored to be accompanied by an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide shooter.

As for the processor, the Oppo Find N2 Flip could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000+ SoC. The smartphone might employ a 4,300mAh battery coupled with 44W fast charging support.

When launched, the Oppo Find N2 Flip will go head-to-head with the segment best-seller, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Expect the device to go official in China at the INNO Day event this month.