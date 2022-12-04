Oppo Find N2 Flip Digital Render Surfaces After A Leaked Video

Advertisement

Oppo is readying its two new foldable devices, Oppo Find N2 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip. While there has been no evidence about the former, the latter was spotted in a leaked video, thus confirming its existence. However, only the display and cameras of the Oppo Find N2 Flip were visible as the prototype was wearing a protective casing. But fret not, as the digital renders of the device have emerged, which give us a fair idea about its design.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Design (Leaked)

Source: Weibo  

The Oppo Find N2 Flip can be seen adorning a white paint job and a silver frame, which appears to be made out of aluminum, in the render. The vertical screen looks too huge but could be more practical compared to the smaller cover screen of other flip phones. It is expected to be a 3.3-inch color screen and will offer you a lot more information and entertainment.

The design might not be to everyone's taste but is certainly futuristic. The dual cameras and the LED flash can be seen flanking to the right of the display. Going by the leaked video, the Oppo Find N2 Flip seems to get a new hinge design, which lends it an almost crease-free main display. It also reveals that there will be a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

Advertisement

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Features (Rumored)

Rumors suggest that the Oppo Find N2 Flip could get a large 6.8-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, some leaks say that it will be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890, whereas others suggest that it could get a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. The primary camera is rumored to be accompanied by an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide shooter.

As for the processor, the Oppo Find N2 Flip could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000+ SoC. The smartphone might employ a 4,300mAh battery coupled with 44W fast charging support.

When launched, the Oppo Find N2 Flip will go head-to-head with the segment best-seller, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Expect the device to go official in China at the INNO Day event this month.

More OPPO News

Oppo Find N2 Flip Leaked Video Reveals Display Design: Better Than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4?

Oppo Find N2 Foldable Smartphone Spotted On Geekbench; Could Be Powered By Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Launched: Better Than Reno 8 Pro+?

Two Oppo Phones Get 3C Certification; Are They Oppo Find N2 Foldable Phones?

Oppo Find X6 Pro Camera Specs Leaked; Triple 50MP Sony Sensors With OIS Tipped

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Chipset Confirmed: Won't Get The Latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Oppo Reno 9 Series Cameras To Pack MariSilicon X NPU; Here’s What To Expect

Oppo Reno 9 5G Design, Launch Details Out: Worthy Upgrade Over Its Predecessor?

Oppo A1 Pro 5G Launching on November 16; 108MP Camera, Curved Display Teased

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ With Periscope Zoom Camera Spotted; Can It Take On Other Camera-Centric Phones?

Oppo A58 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Which Android Smartphones Does It Compete With?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 To Get ColorOS 13 Stable On November 8: Should You Upgrade?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Oppo Oppo Find N2 Oppo Find N2 Flip Foldable Smartphones
Read more...