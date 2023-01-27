Oppo Find N2 Flip Launch Promos Leak: Check Specs, Features Of Foldable Clamshell Smartphone

Oppo launched the Oppo Find N2 Flip, a clamshell, foldable Android smartphone in China back in December 2022. The innovative and premium phone was subsequently spotted on multiple certification websites, indicating the Chinese smartphone company is gearing up for the international launch of the Find N2 Flip. It looks like the smartphone will soon challenge the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 device its promotional material has leaked online.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Posters Leak Online Confirming Its Launch Outside China

Oppo launched the Oppo Find N2 Flip in China last year on Oppo INNO Day. The smartphone debuted alongside the Oppo Find N2 a foldable smartphone with a tablet-like screen when unfolded. While the Oppo Find N2 might not launch outside China, the Oppo Find N2 Flip's marketing images have surfaced online, confirming the device will launch in international markets.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Android smartphone. The Oppo smartphone has a similar "clamshell" folding mechanism that unravels a tall display. There's a small display that is accessible when the smartphone is folded.

The leaked promotional material for the Oppo Find N2 Flip confirms most of the key specifications of the foldable smartphone.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Global Variant Specifications, Features

The OPPO Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There's a hole-punch cutout at the top center for the 32MP front camera

The Find N2 Flip has an always-accessible 3.26-inch HD+ OLED secondary display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The outer screen is nearly double that of the rival Galaxy Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch screen.

Oppo has placed a dual camera setup next to the outer screen, accompanied by an LED flash module. There's a 50MP primary camera sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The rear camera supports 4K HDR Video recording.

The global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip will have a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Find N2 Flip will have a 4300mAh battery. Oppo is expected to include a 44W fast charger within the retail packing of the smartphone.

The Find N2 Flip weighs about 191 grams and measures 166.2 x 75.2 x 7.45mm when unfolded. When folded the Find N2 Flip measures just 85.5 x 75.2 x 16.02mm. As per the leaked posters, the smartphone will be available globally in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colors.