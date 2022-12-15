Oppo Find N2 Flip With Dimensity 9000+, 6.8-inch AMOLED Launched: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Oppo has introduced its highly anticipated Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone at its INNO Day event in China today. Although the Find N was its first foldable smartphone, the Find N2 Flip will go down in the books as its first foldable flip phone. It's no secret that this device is being developed to go against Samsung's hot-seller, the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone. Clamshell foldable smartphones are trending now and Oppo wants to cash in on the opportunity by offering its new product. Let's have a look at what the device brings to the table.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Features, Specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip boasts a premium glass and metal sandwich design, with curved edge panels and flat shiny metallic sides. It flaunts a large 2.26-inch OLED cover screen, which comes in a unique portrait orientation that makes it appear larger than it is. The smartphone measures 166.2×75.2×7.45mm and weighs around 191 grams.

When unfolded you are greeted with a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo has managed to keep the display crease to a minimum and trumps the Galaxy Z Flip4 in this department. As expected, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, which is built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. The device is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Moving to its cameras, this device gets a 50MP primary camera coupled with an 8MP ultrawide shooter flanking the cover screen. For selfies and video calling, it comes with a 32MP sensor housed in a hole-punch camera cutout on the main display. Oppo has employed it with its advanced MariSilicon X chip for enhanced camera performance. The Oppo N2 Flip is powered by a 4,300mAh battery under the hood coupled with 44W fast charging support.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Price, Availability

The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (approx. ₹71,200) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and goes all the way up to CNY 6,999 (approx. ₹83,100) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is being offered in black, purple, and gold color options in the Chinese market. The brand has confirmed that it will launch the Oppo Find N2 Flip globally in early 2023. Expect the prices to start at around ₹80,000 in India.

