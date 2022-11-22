Oppo Find X6 Pro Camera Specs Leaked; Triple 50MP Sony Sensors With OIS Tipped

Oppo has several smartphones lined up for launch under its Reno and Find X series. Rumors are rife about the possible specs of the upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro. A new leak has thrown light on its camera, hinting at a Sony IMX989 1-inch primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) support. For all we know, the upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro might be one of the most powerful camera smartphones.

A report from GSMArena cites tipster Digital Chat Station for the latest leak about the Oppo Find X6 Pro. The tipster claims the upcoming Oppo flagship will feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with all cameras featuring 50MP sensors from Sony.

Oppo Find X6 Pro Camera Specs Leaked

If the report is to be believed, the Oppo Find X6 Pro will feature a Sony IMX989 1-inch primary camera with a 7P lens and OIS support. It will also include a 50MP Sony IMX890 ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX890 third sensor with 2.7x optical zoom support.

The upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro is also rumored to include a ToF (time of flight) sensor to help users with in-depth mapping. Previous leaks also suggested the rear cameras will support MariSilicon X NPU (neural processing unit) for advanced low-light and night mode photography.

Advertisement

Additionally, the rumor mill claims the Oppo Find X6 Pro will offer a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling. These specs could make the upcoming Oppo Find X flagship a powerful camera-centric smartphone.

Oppo Find X6 Pro Launch: What to Expect?

Apart from the cameras, rumors have been speculating the possible specs of the Oppo Find X6 Pro. Reports also suggest that the new Oppo phone might flaunt a 6.7-inch E6 OLED panel with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find X6 Pro could draw power from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Reports also claim there could be a Dimensity SoC for select markets. A 5,000 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support is expected to power the device.

Presently, the Oppo Find X6 Pro launch details are still under wraps. The new Oppo phone could be limited to select international markets and might not make it to India, just like its predecessor, the Oppo Find X5 series.