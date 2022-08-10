Oppo, OnePlus Smartphone Sales Stopped After Nokia Patent Infringement Lawsuit: Report

Oppo and OnePlus have stopped selling smartphones in a few markets, including Germany. The brands are no longer allowed to sell their smartphones in Germany after Nokia initiated a lawsuit for patent infringement. A German court has now ordered Oppo and OnePlus to stop selling their smartphones in the country.

Nokia Files Lawsuit Against Oppo, OnePlus

The Nokia patent infringement lawsuit against Oppo and OnePlus has been around for a while now. The German court issued a ruling in favor of Nokia in July after it was found that Oppo and OnePlus don't have valid licenses for 4G and 5G technologies for their smartphones.

The German court asked both Oppo and OnePlus to provide the required documents for the technologies used in their handsets. But on failing to do so, the court has prohibited the sale of Oppo and OnePlus phones in the German market.

Nokia had also demanded a settlement of EUR 2.50 for every OnePlus and Oppo smartphone sold as the licensing fees. The demand was pushed not only for the German market but for all Oppo and OnePlus phones sold worldwide. This would be a massive fine for Oppo and OnePlus.

Can You Buy Oppo, OnePlus Phones In Europe?

Reports claim that Nokia would be filing lawsuits against other BBK-owned companies across Europe. This would extend to other brands like Realme, Vivo, iQOO, and more. The settlement would turn out to be quite substantial, and these brands might soon quit European markets entirely.

That said, you can still find Oppo and OnePlus smartphones and accessories in Germany. The Oppo website FAQs cite the question: "Can I continue to use OPPO products without restrictions, access support, and receive future updates?"

To which the brand has answered: "Yes, you can continue to use your OPPO products without restrictions, access support and of course, you will also receive all future updates." For now, interested buyers can still purchase accessories like earbuds and chargers from Oppo and OnePlus in Germany.

If you're looking for OnePlus or Oppo smartphones, you won't find any for the foreseeable future. This might give an edge to other brands like Apple, Samsung, and even Nothing.

(via)

