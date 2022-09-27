Oppo Reno 8 5G Gets DXOMark Gold Battery Label; Here’s What It Means

The battery is among the most important aspects of a smartphone, with several OEMs working diligently to boost the battery life of their products. Oppo is one such brand, and now its Reno 8 5G has received DXOMark's Gold Battery Label.

As per the certification, the device can deliver two days of battery life and can be fully charged in just 33 minutes. The Oppo Reno 8 5G has received an overall battery score and an overall DXOMark battery rating of 141.

According to DXOMark, "The OPPO Reno 8 5G earned an excellent global score thanks to its very well-balanced performances. Autonomy, charging and efficiency scores are above-average compared with devices from the same price range."

One of the prominent reasons for the Oppo Reno 8 5G's DXOMark Gold Battery Label certification is the 80W fast charging support. Unlike most smartphones, Oppo includes an 80W SuperVOOC fast charging adapter inside the retail unit along with a compatible USB Type-C port.

As per the DXOMark's testing, the Reno 8 5G only loses 0.67 percent of charge on an average per night, and the device also comes with OPPO's exclusive Battery Health Engine, which claims to improve the battery life by intelligently controlling the charging current and voltage in real-time.

According to Oppo, the battery on Reno 8 5G can maintain its health for 1600 charge and discharge cycles despite having 80W fast charging support. As per these numbers, the battery on the Reno 8 5G should be able to last for at least four years without requiring a battery replacement.

The Reno 8 5G is a mid-range smartphone, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phone ships with Android 12 OS with custom ColorOS 12 skin on top.

Published On September 27, 2022
