OPPO Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Details: Golden Dragon Egg And More

While India missed out on the flagship Oppo Find X5 Pro this year, the company is positioning the mid-tier Reno 8 Pro as its premium offering of 2022 in the country. The company has now collaborated with HBO to create a one-of-a-kind smartphone -- the Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition is currently on pre-order via Flipkart, and the smartphone will soon be available across the country via online and offline stores and is likely to cost a bit more than the regular Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

Includes House of the Dragon Souvenirs

While we just have one more episode in season one of HBO's House of the Dragon web series, which is also a prequel to The Game of Thrones, the new Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition brings a lot of things from the web series to life.

The retail package of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition includes a special limited edition case with House Targaryen's logo, embossed in golden color. Similarly, the texture of the case mimics the dragon skin.

Similarly, there will also be a golden dragon egg, a dragon SIM ejector pin, a dragon emblem phone holder, Targaryen Sigil Key Chain, and a handwritten message from King Viserys I Targaryen.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Hardware Specifications

In terms of hardware, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition will be similar to the standard Oppo Reno 8 Pro. The smartphone will be based on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor with dedicated MariSilicon X Imaging NPU.

The device will have a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate with tempered glass protection. The limited edition Reno 8 will run on Android 12 OS with Custom ColorOS 12 skin on top. Lastly, the phone will be fueled by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

How Much Will It Cost?

The regular Oppo Reno 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 45,999, hence, the new Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition is likely to cost over Rs. 50,000. If you are looking for a smartphone with a solid reference to ongoing pop culture, then the Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition is a great pick.