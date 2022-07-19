Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Enco X2, And Oppo Pad Air Launched In India

Oppo has officially launched a series of new devices including the Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. Similarly, the company has also launched its very first tablet in the country -- the Oppo Pad Air along with the flagship TWS earphones -- the Oppo Enco X2, and here is everything you need to know about the latest Oppo products.

Oppo Reno 8 Details

The Oppo Reno 8 is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 OS. The smartphone has a triple camera setup at the back with the Sony IMX709 and the IMX766 sensors. The Oppo Reno 8 retails for Rs. 29,999 and will be available from the 25th of July.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Details

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is like a premium version of the Reno 8 with the improved build quality, featuring a metal mid-frame. The Reno 8 Pro is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This is also the first Reno smartphone to use a custom MariSilicon process for image processing.

The Reno 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a higher screen-to-body ratio. The camera setup on the Reno 8 Pro consists of Sony's 50MP IMX766 sensor at the back and Sony IMX709 sensor at the front. In terms of pricing, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro retails for Rs. 45,999 and will be available starting today.

Oppo Pad Air Details

The Oppo Pad Air is the company's first tablet on the market. The device comes with a large 10.36-inch 2K display. The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with 4/6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base model of the Oppo Pad Air retails for Rs. 16,999 and the high-end model with 6GB RAM costs Rs. 19,999 and will be available starting from 23rd July.

Oppo Enco X2 Details

The Oppo Enco X2 is the latest flagship TWS from the company with features like ANC and Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording. The earphones use an 11mm dynamic driver with a 6mm planar diaphragm, offering a frequency range of 20Hz - 40kHz. On a single charge, the earbuds can play music for five hours. The Oppo Enco X2 retails for Rs. 10,999 and will be available from the 25th of July.

Launch Offers

Oppo is also offering deals and discounts on the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. For Reno 8 Pro users can get a cashback of 10 percent of up to Rs. 4,000 by using ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards, and debit cards. Similarly, there is also a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on the Oppo Reno 8 for those who use ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards, and debit cards.

Users can also get a discount when they purchase the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro using EMI plans. Similarly, there is also an Oppo upgrade offer of Rs. 2,000 on the Reno 8 and Rs. 3,000 on the Reno 8 Pro. Users can also get the Oppo Watch worth Rs. 4,999 for just Re 1 by registering the newly launched products on the My Oppo app.

