Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch Set For July 21; Microsite On Flipkart Goes Live

Oppo Reno 8 series of smartphones were launched in China last month. The company is now all set to launch the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro in India. The vendor has already teased the launch of these devices in the country recently. Now, the alleged launch date of the Oppo Reno 8 series for Indian consumers has been leaked online.

Oppo Reno 8 Series Landing In India Next Month

According to the gadget tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Oppo Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro will be launched in India on July 21. Notably, a previous report had suggested that the handsets will be landing in the country on July 18. The launch poster shared by Yadav suggests that the new Reno devices will be released via an event on July 21 at 12 pm. They will be succeeding the Reno 7 5G and the 7 Pro 5G.

Apart from that, the microsite for the Oppo Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro has just gone live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. This again confirms an imminent launch in the country soon. The listing has also revealed a few key specifications of the upcoming Reno offerings. Interested consumers for the Reno series handsets can go to Flipkart and click on the "notify me" button to keep updated regarding their launch.

Oppo Reno 8 Series Key Specifications, Features

The Oppo Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro are both equipped with AMOLED screen panels with high refresh rates, three rear cameras, large selfie shooters, and 80W fast charging tech. The Reno 8 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Reno 8 Pro offers a slightly bigger 6.62-inch display, which provides a higher 120Hz refresh rate. Software-wise, both boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The Reno 8 has the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm SoC. As for the Reno 8 Pro, it gets the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The chipsets on both devices are accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. For imaging, they offer a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and up to an 8MP wide-angle lens.

Oppo Reno 7 Series Price In India

As for the Oppo Reno 7 5G, the phone is available in India in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is being offered in Startrails Blue and Starry Black color variants, which are available for Rs. 28,999. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It can be purchased for Rs. 39,999 in the same color models as the Reno 7.

