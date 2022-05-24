Oppo Reno 8 Series With AMOLED Screens, 80W Charging Launched; India Launch & Availability News oi-Akshay Kumar

Oppo has introduced the Reno 8 series of smartphones in China. The series comprises the Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+. All three new Reno offerings come with AMOLED screen panels with high refresh rates, MediaTek / Snapdragon SoCs, triple primary camera modules, large selfie sensors, and 80W fast charging technology.

Oppo Reno 8 Sports A 6.43-inch 90Hz Screen, Dimensity 1300 SoC

Talking about the vanilla Reno 8, the phone comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 for software operations.

For optics, Oppo has fitted the Reno 8 vanilla version with a 50MP main camera alongside a 2MP B&W shooter and a 2MP macro lens. For selfie lovers, there's a large 32MP sensor. The 5G smartphone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that charges quickly, thanks to the 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro: First Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor-Powered Phone

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro has arrived as the world's first smartphone to utilize the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, which was introduced a few days ago. The device has a slightly bigger 6.62-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, as compared to 90Hz on the Reno 8. The phone also gets support for HDR10+ content and 1,300 nits peak brightness.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC onboard the Reno 8 Pro is accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and the Adreno 662 GPU. The device has the same 50MP main and 2MP macro lenses as the Reno 8, but the wide-angle lens is bumped to 8MP. In addition, the Reno 8 Pro has the brand's in-house Mari X Silicon NPU to provide an enhanced photography experience.

The rest of the specs of the Reno 8 Pro including the selfie snapper, security, software, and battery are the same as the vanilla version.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ Is The Most High-end Of The Trio

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ model is the most high-end smartphone in the Reno 8 series. The top-tier offering has a larger 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The phone has a 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 950 nits of peak brightness. Oppo has gone with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max flagship processor for the Reno 8 Pro+ model. The other specs remain the same as the Reno 8 Pro variant.

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Pro+ Pricing, Availability

As for the pricing, the Reno 8's price starts at around Rs. 29,000 for the base variant and Rs 34,800 for the higher-end version. The Reno 8 Pro costs Rs. 34,800 for the base model and Rs. 40,700 for the top-tier variant. Lastly, the price of the Reno 8 Pro+ starts at approx. Rs. 43,000 and goes up to around Rs. 46,500.

Oppo Reno 8 Series Is Coming To India Soon?

The Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+ are currently available to pre-order in China. While the company is yet to officially announce it, they are expected to land on Indian shores in the near future. Recently, the Reno 8 Pro completed the Indian BIS approval process stage, which suggests an imminent launch in the country. We can expect an official announcement very soon, so stay tuned.

