Just In
- 3 min ago TATA IPL 2022 Live Streaming Apps Free: How To Watch Playoffs Online On Mobile And TV
- 59 min ago Oppo Pad Air Goes Official With 2K Display, Android 12; Check Price, India Launch Details
- 1 hr ago Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras With APS-C Sensor Launched In India
- 1 hr ago Realme Buds Q2s Review: Unique Design & Good Audio On Budget
Don't Miss
- Finance Stocks To Buy:6 PSU Sector Quality Stocks Trading Close To 52-W Low
- Movies Karan Kundrra Says Tejasswi Has Brought Stability To His Life; Talks About His Progress In Learning Marathi
- News Bharat Bandh tomorrow May25: What the list of demands being made
- Sports LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Injury Update
- Automobiles 2022 Triumph Tiger Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 19.19 Lakh For The New Flagship
- Lifestyle Mango For Hair: Is It Good? 2 Quick And Easy DIY Hair Packs
- Education SSC Stenographer Exam 2020 Skill Test Dates Announced, Check SSC Group C And D Steno Skill Test Guidelines
- Travel GlampEco - Glamping At India's First Geodesic Dome Stay
Oppo Reno 8 Series With AMOLED Screens, 80W Charging Launched; India Launch & Availability
Oppo has introduced the Reno 8 series of smartphones in China. The series comprises the Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+. All three new Reno offerings come with AMOLED screen panels with high refresh rates, MediaTek / Snapdragon SoCs, triple primary camera modules, large selfie sensors, and 80W fast charging technology.
Oppo Reno 8 Sports A 6.43-inch 90Hz Screen, Dimensity 1300 SoC
Talking about the vanilla Reno 8, the phone comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 for software operations.
For optics, Oppo has fitted the Reno 8 vanilla version with a 50MP main camera alongside a 2MP B&W shooter and a 2MP macro lens. For selfie lovers, there's a large 32MP sensor. The 5G smartphone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that charges quickly, thanks to the 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro: First Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor-Powered Phone
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro has arrived as the world's first smartphone to utilize the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, which was introduced a few days ago. The device has a slightly bigger 6.62-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, as compared to 90Hz on the Reno 8. The phone also gets support for HDR10+ content and 1,300 nits peak brightness.
The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC onboard the Reno 8 Pro is accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and the Adreno 662 GPU. The device has the same 50MP main and 2MP macro lenses as the Reno 8, but the wide-angle lens is bumped to 8MP. In addition, the Reno 8 Pro has the brand's in-house Mari X Silicon NPU to provide an enhanced photography experience.
The rest of the specs of the Reno 8 Pro including the selfie snapper, security, software, and battery are the same as the vanilla version.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ Is The Most High-end Of The Trio
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ model is the most high-end smartphone in the Reno 8 series. The top-tier offering has a larger 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The phone has a 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 950 nits of peak brightness. Oppo has gone with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max flagship processor for the Reno 8 Pro+ model. The other specs remain the same as the Reno 8 Pro variant.
Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Pro+ Pricing, Availability
As for the pricing, the Reno 8's price starts at around Rs. 29,000 for the base variant and Rs 34,800 for the higher-end version. The Reno 8 Pro costs Rs. 34,800 for the base model and Rs. 40,700 for the top-tier variant. Lastly, the price of the Reno 8 Pro+ starts at approx. Rs. 43,000 and goes up to around Rs. 46,500.
Oppo Reno 8 Series Is Coming To India Soon?
The Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+ are currently available to pre-order in China. While the company is yet to officially announce it, they are expected to land on Indian shores in the near future. Recently, the Reno 8 Pro completed the Indian BIS approval process stage, which suggests an imminent launch in the country. We can expect an official announcement very soon, so stay tuned.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999