Oppo Reno 9 5G Design, Launch Details Out: Worthy Upgrade Over Its Predecessor?

Advertisement

Oppo has finally put the leaks and rumors about its upcoming Oppo 9 series to rest by revealing its design and launch date. The company has confirmed that the series will comprise the standard Oppo Reno 9 5G, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, and the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ smartphones. They are slated to launch on November 24, 2022, in China. The vanilla Oppo Reno 9 5G in the lineup will replace the Oppo Reno 8 5G in the market. Let's have a look at the changes it would bring to the table.

How's The Oppo Reno 9 5G Compared To The Oppo Reno 8 5G?

Oppo has shared multiple posters of the Oppo Reno 9 5G smartphone completely revealing its design from all angles. The Oppo Reno 8 5G was positioned as a premium mid-range device and the Oppo Reno 9 5G will take it a notch higher. Going by the images, it flaunts a more premium design with the addition of a curved display as opposed to the flat display of its predecessor. The thick bezels make way for very slim and uniform bezels all around the screen.

The Oppo Reno 8 5G was already a slim phone with a 7.7mm thickness. But, the Oppo Reno 9 5G is said to be even slimmer with just a 7.19mm thickness and 171 grams weight. Leaked specifications of the device suggest that it could boast a large 6.7-inch curved 10-bit OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. In comparison, the Oppo Reno 8 5G came with a flat AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Oppo Reno 9 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset as against the Dimensity 1300 SoC of the Oppo Reno 8 5G. So, users can expect a similar performance if not better. The handset could be equipped with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal memory.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 9 5G might get a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth/macro sensor. Oppo has indulged in cost-cutting as it has dropped the ultrawide sensor in this iteration. At the front, there's a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout on the display for the selfie sensor.

Rumors suggest that the smartphone could get an in-display fingerprint sensor. It might be powered by a 4500mAh battery under its hood, coupled with a 67W fast charger. In all likelihood, it will run on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. Expect the smartphone to go official in India after the China launch.

More OPPO News

Oppo A1 Pro 5G Launching on November 16; 108MP Camera, Curved Display Teased

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ With Periscope Zoom Camera Spotted; Can It Take On Other Camera-Centric Phones?

Oppo A58 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Which Android Smartphones Does It Compete With?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 To Get ColorOS 13 Stable On November 8: Should You Upgrade?

Oppo Find X6 Pro Specs Surface Online; 50MP Cameras With MariSilicon X2 NPU Tipped

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC; Can It Compete With Next-Gen Flagships?

Oppo A98 Design, Specs Revealed By TENAA: Can It Be A Good Upper Mid-Range Device?

Oppo A58 5G Launch Date, Price Leaked: Does It Get A 108MP Secondary Camera Sensor?

Oppo A58 Could Boast A Secondary 108MP Camera: Design, Specifications Leaked

Oppo A98 Leaked Specs Reveal Snapdragon 778G SoC; Can It Compete With Similar Phones?

Oppo Reno 8 5G Available at Massive Discount; Should you Buy?

OPPO Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Details: Golden Dragon Egg And More
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Oppo Oppo Reno 9 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Smartphones
Read more...