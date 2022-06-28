Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro India Launch Next Month: Expected Features, Price

By

Advertisement

Oppo Reno8 is one of the latest smartphones that's gearing up to enter the Indian market. The Oppo Reno8 series debuted in China a few weeks back, which includes the vanilla Oppo Reno8, Oppo Reno8 Pro, and the Oppo Reno8 Pro+. The Oppo Reno8 series launch in India is right around the corner suggests a new report.

Oppo Reno8 Launch In India

If this report is to be believed, the Oppo Reno8 will launch on July 18 in India. The original Oppo Reno8 series included three models. But it looks like the Indian market will get only two models, reports MySmartPrice. This could be the Oppo Reno8 and the Reno8 Pro+ models. However, the report further says the Pro+ model would be rebranded as the Oppo Reno8 Pro.

Oppo Reno8 Series Features: What To Expect?

The India launch of the Oppo Reno8 series will likely retain most of the features when it arrives in India. The report states there could be a tweak with the Oppo Reno8 Pro model. For one, the upcoming Oppo Reno8 could launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.

The original Oppo Reno8 Pro variant launched with the snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor. Apart from this, the Oppo Reno8 flaunts a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It also includes a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, the Oppo Reno8 series packs the MariSilicon X chip that enhances the camera experience. The vanilla Oppo Reno8 includes a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and two 2MP cameras for macro and B&W shots. Plus, there's another 32MP sensor in the front for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno8 base model will get the Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo Reno8 series will likely get a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging support. The phones will include the usual connectivity options, including the in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo Reno8 series is a premium flagship offering with advanced cameras. The price of the Oppo Reno8 in India is still under wraps. We can expect the smartphones to take on other flagships from Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and so on.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Doogee S98 Review: Rugged Phone That's Built For The Masses

Oppo Reno8 Series India Launch Tipped For Mid-July; What To Expect?

Moto G42 With SD680, Android 12 Launching On July 4; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Oppo A57 2022 With 6.56-inch Display, Helio G35 SoC Launched In India; Pricing & Availability

Apple iPhone 14 Max Could Easily Become The Best Selling iPhone Of 2022/23

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Model Benchmark Results Out; India Launch Expected Soon

Amazon Prime Music Rs. 150 Cashback Offer: How To Get And Eligibility Criteria

Oppo Pad Air Tablet India Launch Imminent; Gets BIS Nod

Amazon OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Quiz: Answers, Prizes And More

Oppo Reno7 A With Snapdragon 695, 90Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official; Price & India Launch Details

MacBook Pro M2 Is Slower Than MacBook Pro M2 In These Aspects

Oppo A57 4G India Launch Set For June 21; Pricing Details Leaked
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Oppo smartphones mobiles news
Published On June 28, 2022
Read more...