Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Model Gets Benchmarked; India Launch Expected Soon News oi-Akshay Kumar

Oppo Reno 8 Pro was introduced in the Chinese market last month alongside the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro+. The global variant of the smartphone has just been benchmarked by Geekbench. The listing has revealed the key specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro global variant. The phone is expected to launch in India soon.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ Could Launch Globally As Reno 8 Pro

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro has been spotted on the Geekbench with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (or 8100 Max) processor. This SoC powers the Reno 8 Pro+ model in China. So it's quite likely that the Reno 8 Pro+ will be launched globally including in India as the Reno 8 Pro. The phone was tested with 12GB of RAM and the Android 12 software version.

The octa-core 2.85GHz processor on the Reno 8 Pro is paired with the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU in the benchmarking app. The SoC has managed to achieve a single-core score of 898 points and a multi-core score of 3,555 on the Geekbench version five.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Specifications, Features

If the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ is indeed coming as the Reno 8 Pro globally, then we can expect it to offer a 6.7-inch full HD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have a peak brightness of 950 nits and support for playing HDR10+ content. The handset will be offering up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

At the rear, the Reno 8 Pro is expected to offer a 50MP primary camera, which will be accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, the device could be arriving with an 8MP shooter. The phone is also expected to house the in-house Mari X Silicon NPU to offer an enhanced imaging experience.

The connectivity features of the Reno 8 Pro will include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, A-GPS, and the USB Type-C charging port. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be fuelled by a beefy 4,500 mAh battery, which will support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ is currently available in China at a starting price tag of Rs. 43,000. The Indian variant called Reno 8 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs. 45,000 in the country. We will have more details in the near future, so stay tuned.

Oppo Pad Air Tablet Is Also Coming To India

Apart from the Reno 8 Pro smartphone, Oppo is reportedly also planning to launch its first tablet called the Oppo Pad Air in the Indian market. The slate has just been certified by the Bureau Of Indian Standards, which suggests towards an imminent launch in the country.

Best Mobiles in India