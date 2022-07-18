Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro Launching Today With Pad Air Tab, Enco X2 Earbuds: Where To Watch Livestream Event?

The Oppoverse event is all set for today, July 18. The launch event for the Indian market will witness the debut of powerful devices from the popular brand. This includes the Oppo Reno8 and Reno8 Pro, Oppo Pad Air tablet, and the Oppo Enco X2 earbuds. Here's all you need to know about the Oppo Reno8 launch event.

Oppo Reno8 Launch Event Livestream Details

The new Oppo Reno8 and Oppo Reno8 Pro smartphones will be launching today, July 18 at 6 PM in India. The launch will be a virtual one and fans can watch it online. The livestream link for the Oppo Reno8 launch is provided below. Additionally, the brand will be providing timely updates on its social media handles like Facebook, Twitter, and more.

Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro Launch: What To Expect?

The upcoming Oppo Reno8 series will be camera-centric smartphones. Oppo has brought in the MariSilicon X imaging NPU for the upcoming devices. The phones have been teased with a triple-camera setup at the rear with powerful features.

The new Oppo Reno8 Pro is tipped to pack an advanced sensor for better night photography. It is said to offer 4K Ultra HDR quality, which further offers realistic and life-like images. The tasers have given us a hint of what the phones can do, and we can expect detailed features at the launch today.

Oppo Pad Air Tablet Launch: New Features Incoming

Apart from the Oppo Reno8, the Oppo Pad Air tablet will also launch alongside. The upcoming Oppo tablet will flaunt a massive 10.36-inch display, a powerful camera at the rear, and will offer up to 12GB RAM under the hood. The new Oppo Pad Air will aim to take on competitors from Xiaomi, Realme, and even Samsung.

Oppo Enco X2 Launching Today

Additionally, the Oppo Enco X2 earbuds will also debut today. The upcoming Oppo Enco X2 is said to offer some powerful bass, advanced connectivity, and enhanced comfort. As the successor to the first-gen Oppo Enco X, the upcoming Oppo Enco X2 will offer a better audio experience to the user.

We'll know more about the Oppo Reno8 series, Oppo Pad Air, and the Enco X2 earbuds later today at the launch. The price and availability will also be disclosed at the launch event.

