Why Buy Pixel 6a For 44K When Pixel 6 Itself Is Available For 46K

Planning to buy the newly launched Pixel 6a mainly for the camera performance and software experience? What if I tell you there is a much better smartphone than just costs a few more thousand than the Pixel 6a? Yes, we are indeed talking about the Google Pixel 6, which is now available on Amazon for just Rs. 46,000.

Although the Google Pixel 6a and the Pixel 6 use the same processor, the Google Pixel 6 has a better display (90Hz vs 60Hz), an improved camera setup along with more RAM (8GB vs 6GB). However, there is a catch, and every Pixel 6 aspirant should know about it before making a purchase.

Google Pixel 6a Is A Safe Bet

The Google Pixel 6a has been officially launched in India. This means, that if something goes bad (in terms of hardware or software) the company will take responsibility and will either repair or replace the device until and unless it is the damage has been caused by destructive behavior.

When you buy the Pixel 6, the company is not entitled to provide any after sale support, as the device has not been launched officially in India. Not just that, even if you want to get it repaired from a third party, one might not find spares and accessories for the same.

If you are confident about taking care of the device, then getting the Pixel 6 over the Pixel 6a makes a lot of sense. The Pixel 6a is a much bigger smartphone, equipped with better cameras, and it even has features like wireless charging and reverses wireless charging.

Where To Get Pixel 6 In India?

The Google Pixel 6 is readily available on Amazon. The base model of the Pixel 6 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently on sale for as low as Rs. 46,000. Again, the price will vary from seller to seller. The Pixel 6a is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 43,999, and with the bank offers, the device will be available for Rs. 39,999.

