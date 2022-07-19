Google Pixel 6a India Launch Likely Tipped For July 21 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Previously, Google announced its plans to bring the Pixel 6a to several global markets, including India. Existing reports have suggested that the smartphone could be launched in the country by the end of this month. Now, a report has emerged online suggesting that the Google Pixel 6a could be launched in India as early as this week.

Google Pixel 6a India Launch Date

As per the tech YouTuber Sahil Karoul's tweet, the Google Pixel 6a could launch in India on July 21. However, the tweet does not include any teasers or promotions by Google, which doesn't confirm the exact launch date.

Recently, another leak from a tipster claimed that the Google Pixel 6a could be priced competitively in India. As per the same, the smartphone could be priced at Rs. 37,000 and be a tough challenger to the newly launched Nothing Phone (1) and the OnePlus 10T, which is slated to be launched as a mid-range model.

Google Pixel 6a Specs

Google Pixel 6a has been launched with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The display supports HDR, 16 million colors, and a punch-hole cutout at the top center and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display is protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 6a gets the power from an in-house Tensor chipset, which includes AI-powered features. This Tensor chipset is teamed up with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Also, it includes the Titan M2 security chip and is powered by a 4400mAh battery accompanied by 25W fast charging.

The Google smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear comprising a 12.2MP primary wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle secondary lens. The smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera at the front with 1080p video recording and HDR imaging capabilities.

Running Android 12 with the latest security patch, the Pixel 6a will get the Android 13 update. The India variant of the Pixel 6a is likely to have dual-SIM support with 5G support on both cards, and the latest Wi-Fi 6E.

