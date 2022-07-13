Google Remotely Wipes Pixel 7 Pro

What do you expect when you buy a second-hand smartphone from platforms like the Facebook marketplace? You mostly expect to receive a device with minimal damage, right? A user has now shared his story where he ordered a Pixel 6 Pro and received a yet-to-be-launched Pixel 7 Pro.

It looks like someone has accidentally listed a Pixel 7 Pro as Pixel 6 Pro on the Facebook marketplace, which is likely to be an engineering sample. Here is the entire story on how a regular user got hold of an unannounced smartphone and then how Google remotely disabled the device.

A Twitter user named Above40clan has shared a story of his friend, who received the Pixel 7 Pro instead of the Pixel 6 Pro. As per his narration, the Pixel 6 Pro was ordered two months ago and received the Pixel 7 Pro just a month ago, which suggests that Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch is very near.

As per the photos shared by the user, the developer version of Google Pixel 7 is called Cubot Cheetah 2 and the manufacturer is Google. As per the Google I/O 2022, the Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the Google Tensor 2, which is expected to offer CPU and GPU performance improvements along with better battery efficiency.

According to the user, the Google Pixel 7 Pro's camera is "amazing" and the phone even had an Android 13 build. However, their happiness was short-lived, as Google remote wiped the Pixel 7 Pro, making it unusable. It looks like Google has tracked the device ID online and disabled it remotely, and every smartphone company can do this to any of their devices.

Then the user went to XDA Developers, looking for a solution, and as of now, there seems to be no solution to make the device work. In fact, the device is said to be stuck in fastboot mode, and there is no way to flash OS or even to get out of fastboot mode, making the device unusable.

Although he currently owns an upcoming flagship smartphone from Google, the company has made sure that he just has hardware that is of no use. Currently, it's unclear if the user can flash the OS post the official launch and use it like a regular smartphone.

