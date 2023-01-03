Poco C50 With 6.52-inch LCD, 5000mAh Battery Launched For ₹6,499 In India

Poco had been teasing its new budget smartphone, Poco C50, via its social media channels in India for the past few days. Now, it has finally introduced the smartphone in the country. The specifications of the smartphone are similar to the Redmi A1+ that launched last year. It packs in a large LCD, a quad-core processor, a physical fingerprint sensor, an AI camera, and a massive 5000mAh battery, among others. Let's have a look at its complete specifications below.

Poco C50: Specifications, Features

The Poco C50 is built entirely out of polycarbonate. However, it comes with a leather-like texture at the back, which enhances its appeal and might also improve ergonomics. The squarish camera island houses dual camera sensors and an LED flash. There's a waterdrop notch for the selfie sensor on the top of its display.

The Poco C50 features a 6.52-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The display is protected by an unspecified scratch-resistant glass. The smartphone is equipped with the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which comprises an IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU and is built on the 12nm fabrication process. The handset is equipped with up to 3GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The memory can be expanded further up to 512GB via the microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Poco C50 comes with an 8MP primary shooter coupled with a secondary AI lens. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP sensor at the front. Some other noteworthy features of the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, splash-resistant P2i coating, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G dual SIM, and a dedicated microSD card slot, among others. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It runs on MIUI skin based on Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box.

Poco C50: Price, Availability

The Poco C50 comes at a starting price of ₹6,499 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The higher 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage variant is priced at ₹7,299. As an introductory offer, the brand is offering a discount coupon of ₹250, bringing the starting price down to ₹6,249. The device goes on sale on January 10, 2023.