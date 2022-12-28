Poco C50 Teaser Out on Flipkart, India Launch Imminent News oi -Subhrojit Mallick

As the new year comes closer, brands are gearing up to launch their new smartphones. While Redmi has announced the launch date for its Redmi Note 12 Series, scheduled on January 5, sub-brand Poco is also warming up for the next year. The independent Xiaomi sub-brand has put up a teaser on Flipkart for its upcoming budget smartphone.

Poco is gearing up to launch the Poco C50 in India early next year. The smartphone is being teased on Flipkart. The Poco C50 is the successor to the Poco C40 which did not get an India release. While Poco has not announced an official launch date, the teaser poster suggests the launch is round the corner.

Poco C50 Launch Teaser Out

The Poco C50 will be the brand's latest budget smartphone, a segment where Poco has done exceptionally well, according to research firms. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, as per the teaser. The teaser does not reveal the launch date, but only that it will be launching in India soon.

However, the teaser image does reveal the camera setup on the Poco C50. The smartphone will feature a dual camera setup on the back. The teaser reveals two cutouts, where one of them is likely to be a depth sensor.

That said, leaks and rumours suggest the Poco C50 will be launched in India on January 3, 2023. The smartphone is likely to be a rebranded Redmi A1+, which launched earlier this year, in terms of the feature set.

Poco C50 Expected Specifications and Features

Considering the leaks are true, the Poco C50 will feature a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, with 400 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 which includes a IMG PowerVR GPU, 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There could also be 3GB and 4GB RAM variants with 64GB storage.

The smartphone could feature a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging out of the box. As for the cameras, the Poco C50 could feature an 8MP main camera with a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone could have a 5MP selfie camera on the front, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Best Mobiles in India