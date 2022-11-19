POCO C50 Expected to Launch in November With 6000mAh Battery, Improved SoC News oi -Alap Naik Desai

The POCO C50 seems set to arrive this month. It is a budget Android smartphone and will succeed the POCO C40, which did not launch in India. The POCO C series of smartphones are usually budget-friendly and pack massive batteries. Let's look at the specifications, features, expected price, and competition of the POCO C50.

POCO C50 Specifications And Features

POCO will launch the POCO C50 Android smartphone at the end of this month. The company hasn't offered a specific launch date for the POCO C50, but has hinted that the device has "stellar camera performance, immersive multimedia experience, long battery life with a sleek design, and much more."

The POCO C50 is the successor of the POCO C40, which wasn't launched in India. POCO's C series of Android smartphones are budget-friendly, and the POCO C40's specifications reflected the same. It's possible that POCO will offer the C50 with some minor improvements in key specifications while leaving the rest of the phone similar to the C40.

The POCO C40 had a massive 6.71-inch display but HD+ or 720p screen. POCO had opted for a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is possible the POCO C50 will have a very similar display.

The POCO C40 featured a dual camera setup on the back and a 5MP camera on the front. The rear camera setup consisted of a 13MP primary and 2MP depth sensor. The C50 is rumored to have an identical camera setup.

POCO had chosen to embed the JLQ JR510 chipset in the C40. Although the SoC (System on a Chip) has an octa-core CPU, it is from a relatively lesser-known brand. This may have impacted the sale of the POCO C40 and could influence the choice of the chipset in the POCO C50.

POCO C50 Price And Competition In India

The POCO C50 is expected to ship with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. POCO might not offer 6GB RAM or 128GB internal storage variants. The series does, however, pack massive batteries. The POCO C40 had a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18w fast charging.

Previous reports have indicated that the POCO C50 would get an entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon or MediaTek Helio SoC primarily because smartphone buyers are familiar with these brands. Hence, the price of the C50 could be slightly higher than the C40.

Rumors claim the POCO C50 could be a rebranded Redmi A1. Although this might not be accurate, POCO may price the C50 under ₹10,000. At this price point, it could compete with smartphones from the LAVA Blaze, Tecno, and Redmi A series.

