Redmi 10A With Helio G25 SoC, 5,000 MAh Battery Launched In India: Price & Specifications

Redmi 10A smartphone has been launched in the India market. During an online-exclusive event today, the Chinese brand introduced its latest offering for the budget phone users in the country. The Redmi 10A was already released in China back in March as the successor to the Redmi 9 series of smartphones.

Redmi 10A Design And Display

Xiaomi has introduced a whole new design language for the Redmi 10A, as compared to the Redmi 9A. The new offering has a polycarbonate back panel with a smooth finish. There's a large camera module on the back, which also includes the fingerprint sensor, apart from the lenses. On the front, the handset sports a waterdrop notch with slim bezels on all the sides.

As for the display, the Redmi 10A has a 6.53-inch LCD display, which provides a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a peak brightness of 400nits. The size, resolution, and other features of the screen of the new phone are similar to its predecessor.

Redmi 10A Processor, RAM, Memory, Software Features

Under the hood, the Redmi 10A has been fitted with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. Configuration-wise, the device is being offered in two RAM and storage variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. The handset also accepts microSD cards up to 512GB to let the users expand the native storage.

Software-wise, the new Redmi A series offering boots MIUI 12.5 that's based on Android 11. There's also a RAM expansion feature onboard, which let the users expand the RAM by using the internal storage from the OS.

Redmi 10A Camera, Battery, Connectivity Specifications

Moving on to the camera specs, the Redmi 10A has a 13MP primary camera on the back with an LED flash unit. While the camera module appears to have four snappers, there's only a single shooter on the back.

For selfies, there's a 5-MP snapper on the front. In the connectivity segment, there's 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a micro-USB port. A 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support completes the list of the specs.

Redmi 10A Price In India And Availability

The Redmi 10A's base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at Rs 8,499. The higher-end version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of memory is being offered for Rs 9,499. The device will be available to buy across platforms from April 26.

