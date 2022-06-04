Poco C40 Confirmed To Launch On June 16; India Price & Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco is all set to launch another C-series device dubbed the Poco C40 in the global market. The brand took its Twitter handle to confirm the handset will be announced on June 16, which will be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Poco C40: What To Expect

The brand confirmed the upcoming Poco C40 will pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery. At the rear, there will be a square-shaped camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. Besides, the FCC listing revealed the handset will run Android 12 with MIUI 13 custom skin. Apart from this, other features are still unknown.

However, it is expected to be an affordable model. So, we can safely assume it will be equipped with an entry-level chip from Snapdragon or MediaTek. Also, the device is most likely to feature an LCD panel.

Poco C40: Rebranded Redmi 10C?

The Poco C40 was earlier spotted on the NBTC certification website with model number 220333QPG which is almost similar to the Redmi 10C (model number 220333QAG). So, there is a chance the upcoming Poco C40 might be rebranded version of the Redmi 10C. This means the features of the Poco C40 will same as the Redmi 10C with a slight tweak.

The Redmi 10C has a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with 400nits brightness and a waterdrop notch housing the front camera sensor. The Redmi 10C is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. For imaging, the handset features a dual camera setup including a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For the unaware, the Redmi 10C is selling as the Redmi Note 10 in India.

However, the Poco C40 was also spotted on NBTC, BIS, and FCC certification sites last month. Given that, we expect it will also arrive to the Indian market in the future. At this moment, you can buy the Poco C31 in India which was announced last year. The handset is available starting at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB model, while the high-end 4GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs. 9,999.

