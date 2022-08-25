Poco Confirms M5 4G Rumors; India Launch Officially Teased

Poco M5 4G seems to be all set to launch in the Indian market. Recently, the key specifications and pricing details of the phone leaked on the interwebs. Now, the company has officially teased the device on Twitter, apart from confirming its processor. The brand hasn't revealed the name of the next Poco handset, but a recent report suggested it will be the Poco M5 4G.

Poco M5 4G Will Offer MediaTek Helio G99 Processor

As per the official tweet, the Poco M5 4G will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which provides a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. The chipset will be paired with the Mali-ARM G57 graphics processing unit to provide a decent gaming experience. While the company hasn't announced the exact launch date of the phone, the rumor mill indicates that it will be released in the country in the first week of September.

Poco M5 4G Specifications, Features Leaked So Far

The official tweet indicates that the Poco M5 4G will be providing an attractive back panel, just like the previous handsets from the brand. According to the reports, the phone will be offering a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display. The device is expected to offer a Full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. For software, it will be utilizing Android 12-based MIUI 13. The security department will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Poco M5 5G's Helio G99 processor is expected to come paired with at least 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of native storage. Apart from 4G, the other connectivity features should include Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the rumor mill suggests that the handset could be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery that will support 33W fast charging functionality.

Will Poco M5 4G Be Worth Buying Over M4 5G?

The reports indicate that the Poco M5 4G will be priced below Rs. 15,000 in India. At this price point, the phone will be facing stiff competition from the likes of other 5G-enabled devices in the same range. Some of these smartphones include the Vivo T1, iQoo Z6 5G, and the Realme 9 5G.

The new Poco handset will even have to compete against the brand's own 5G offering, the Poco M4 5G, which is available for under Rs. 11,000 in the country.

It all depends on what price Poco will be releasing the M5 4G in India. Guess we will have to wait and watch what the company brings to the table with the new Poco phone. The brand is also expected to launch a 5G version of the Poco M5 in the near future, but details about the device are scarce.

