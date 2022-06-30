Buying Guide: Best Android 12 Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Looking for a mid-range Android smartphone within Rs. 20,000? Then here are some of the best smartphones that you can buy in India which costs less than Rs. 20,000 in India. These smartphones come with the latest Android 12 OS and are most likely to receive an Android 13 update in the coming days.

Brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung offer a lot of interesting offerings with features like a fast processor, high refresh rate display, premium design, and more. Check out the list of best Android smartphones under Rs. 20,000 with the latest Android 12 OS.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo T1 Price: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery OPPO K10 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme 9 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme 9 Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 1280 Octa-Core with 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Moto G52 Price: Rs. 16,499

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio pOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with My UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Infinix Note 12 Turbo Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A23 Price: Rs. 19,499

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB /8GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OPPO A57 2022 Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.56" inch (16.66cm) HD+ Waterdrop Notch Colour Rich Display

8MP Front Camera

13MP +2MP Rear Dual Camera with Night Filter + AI Portrait Retouching

4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1TB | Dual Sim Slot + Micro SD

Glow Design with MediaTek Helio G35 processor + Ultra Linear Stereo Speaker

5,000 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging with Optimized Night Charging Realme Narzo 50 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery POCO M4 5G Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with MIUI 13

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

