Best 5G Samsung Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung is one of the leading brands, which is offering 5G-enabled handsets under Rs. 20,000 segment. You can get several options from the brand's A-series and F-series. Apart from the 5G connectivity, the mid-range devices from Samsung come with a higher refresh rate display, huge battery along with fast charging, and impressive camera features.

If you are one who is planning to buy a 5G Samsung phone, you are in the right place. Here we've listed some of the 5G Samsung smartphones that you can buy under Rs. 25,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 1280 Octa-Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa) 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.6 inch Full HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 1 TB

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor

5,000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price: Rs. 19,574

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1

48MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy F42 Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1

64MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price: Rs. 24,279

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Price: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India