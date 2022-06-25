For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 1 min ago List Of Best 6,000 mAh Battery Backup Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
- 11 hrs ago Amazon Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 12 hrs ago Amazon Fire TV Stick Offer: Get Wireless Game Controller At Discount
- 14 hrs ago Buying Guide: Best Laptops With High-End Graphic Cards Under Rs. 2 Lakhs
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Safe And Effective Plant Leaves For Diabetics
- Movies Mammootty's Rorschach Is An Intense, Violent Action Film, Says Reports
- Finance Multibagger Packaging Entity Defies Market Mood; Gave 648% Return In The Last 1-Year
- Sports India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
- News Delhi reports 1,447 new Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 5.98%
- Education KVPY Result 2021 Released For SA, SX And SB Streams At kvpy.iisc.ac.in, Download Here
- Automobiles Bajaj Launches Dual-Channel ABS Variants Of Pulsar N250 & F250: Prices Start From Rs 1.49 Lakh
- Travel 10 Places To Travel To In Gujarat In July
Best 5G Samsung Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 To Buy In India
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Samsung is one of the leading brands, which is offering 5G-enabled handsets under Rs. 20,000 segment. You can get several options from the brand's A-series and F-series. Apart from the 5G connectivity, the mid-range devices from Samsung come with a higher refresh rate display, huge battery along with fast charging, and impressive camera features.
If you are one who is planning to buy a 5G Samsung phone, you are in the right place. Here we've listed some of the 5G Samsung smartphones that you can buy under Rs. 25,000 in India.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 1280 Octa-Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa) 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
Price: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.6 inch Full HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 1 TB
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor
- 5,000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Price: Rs. 19,574
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy F42
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1
- 64MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Price: Rs. 24,279
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Price: Rs. 21,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Price: Rs. 20,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Price: Rs. 21,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read More About: top gadgets 5g smartphones news best gadget buyers guide