Top 10 Fastest Charging Phones In India 2022: Who Sets The Speed Record?

This brings us to the list of the top 10 fastest charging phones in India. We have a couple of new launches like the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge with a key highlight of fast charging support. Most mid-range and flagship smartphones today offer fast charging support, winning over users. If you're looking for the fastest charging phone, here's the list and all the details:

iQOO 7

iQOO 7 is considered among the top fastest charging phones in the Indian market. Coming from the Vivo sub-brand, this phone offers 120W fast charging support for its 4,000 mAh battery. The company claims the battery can be fuelled from 0 to 100 percent in just 18 minutes, and several reviews agree with this. So far, this is the fastest charging phone in India for 2022.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi upped its fast charging game with the launch of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. The name itself boasts of its charging capabilities. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge offers 120W fast charging support for its 4,500 mAh battery. Our review showed it can fully charge to 100 percent in just 20 minutes. Plus, you get all the goodies of the Xiaomi experience with this one, making it to our list of top ten fastest charging phones in India.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Similarly, we have the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which has proved to be a game-changer. Here too, you get a 120W fast charging adapter for the 5,000 mAh battery. Our experience with the Xiaomi 11T Pro revealed the phone can fuel up from 13 to 100 percent in just 21 minutes. The Hypercharge technology from Xiaomi has paid off as both the 11i Hypercharge and 11T Pro have won over users in India.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Here, we have a slightly older phone, namely the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. This too includes a 120W fast charging support for its 4,500 mAh battery. Reports and reviews found the Mi 10 Ultra could fully charge in just 21 minutes, which is quite impressive, especially considering this was a generation old.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Moving on, our list of the top ten fastest charging smartphones includes the OnePlus 9 Pro. The premium OnePlus 9 Pro offers a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging support and 50W wireless charging support. Our review of the OnePlus 9 Pro 65W fast charging support ensures you get your phone fully charged in about 32 minutes, which makes it pretty good for those on the go.

Oppo Reno6 Pro

Adding to the list is the Oppo Reno6 Pro, another premium flagship. The Oppo Reno6 Pro offers a 4,500 mAh battery paired with a 65W SuperVOOC fast charging adapter. Our review of the same proved you can charge to 100 percent in around 35 minutes. The next-gen Oppo Reno7 Pro is also tipped to pack the similar charging technology, enhanced to make it even better with software updates.

Realme X50 Pro

The list of top 10 fastest charging phones also includes the Realme X50 Pro. Realme offers a 4,200 mAh battery paired with a 65W Super Dart Flash charger. Realme has also done an impressive job with its fast charging capabilities. Our review of the Realme X50 Pro showed you can have a fully charged phone in just 35 minutes, which is quite impressive.

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Joining the list of top 10 fastest charging phones is the Oppo Find X2 Pro. The phone is a tad bit old, launched in 2020, but still makes it to the list of fastest charging phones in India for 2022. The Oppo Find X2 Pro includes a 4,260 mAh battery paired with a 65W fast charging support. Our review of the same showed it can charge from 0 to 100 percent in just 40 minutes.

Huawei Mate XS

Another notable mention is the Huawei Mate XS. Here, Huawei has included a 55W SuperCharge technology support. Interestingly, the smartphone ships with an even faster-charging adapter in the box. That said, the Huawei Mate XS isn't available in India just yet.

Realme X2 Pro

Last, but not least, the Realme X2 Pro has also earned a name on the list of the top 10 fastest charging phones. The phone ships with a 50W Super VOOC fast charging adapter for its 4,000 mAh battery. Our review of the same revealed the phone can get fully charged in just 40 minutes.

Fast charging capabilities have surely come a long way. At the same time, brands like Apple and Samsung are now selling smartphones without the adapter as part of their environmental conscious move. In this scenario, it remains to see what the OEMs will discover in the field of fast charging.