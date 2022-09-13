Poco Diwali Sale Offers Massive Discounts On Select Smartphones

Online retailers Flipkart and Amazon are gearing up to host their festival season sales from September 23. In the meantime, Poco has announced that it is hosting an early bird festival sale - Poco Diwali Offer. During this sale, multiple offerings from the brand, including Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, and Poco M5 will be available at discount.

Poco is offering the early Diwali sale for Indian customers. Interested buyers can purchase the above-mentioned Poco smartphones at a discounted pricing ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to debut on September 23. Notably, the Poco Diwali Offer is live from today, September 13. Let's take a look at the discounts from here.

Poco Diwali Offers and Discounts

The Poco X4 Pro 5G uses a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and is fitted with a 64MP triple-camera system at its rear, a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The other aspects of the smartphone include a glass rear panel and 67W fast charging support.

As a part of the Poco Diwali Offer, the Poco X4 Pro 5G gets a discount of Rs. 5,000 on all three variants and is available starting from Rs. 13,999 during this sale. This includes the bank offers as well.

When it comes to the Poco M4 Pro 5G, the device features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 90Hz refresh rate. Other aspects of the smartphone include a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

While the 4GB and 6GB variants of the Poco M4 Pro 5G get Rs. 3,500 discount, the 8GB variant of the device gets a higher discount of Rs. 4,500 and the price of this smartphone starts from Rs. 11,499 with the bank offers.

Lastly, the newly launched Poco M5 that went on sale for the first time today gets Rs. 1,500 discount on both variants and starts from Rs. 12,499, including the bank offers. Also, buyers of this smartphone will get the annual Disney+ Hotstar subscription, six months of screen protection, and an additional discount of up to Rs 500 on supercoins.

To recap, the Poco M5 uses a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, an FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a premium leather-like texture at its rear.

