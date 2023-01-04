Poco F5 Global Variant Spotted: Rebranded Redmi K60 Smartphone In Works?

An as-yet-unreleased Poco smartphone has been spotted online. Rumors claim it could be the global variant of the Poco F5 5G. The supposed mid-range Android smartphone could be a rebranded Redmi phone meant for markets outside China, including India. Let's take a look at all the available details of the mystery Poco Android smartphone.

Poco Smartphone Surfaces On IMDA Certification Database

Poco has the flagship X series, the affordable M series, the upper mid-range F series, and more. A new Poco smartphone under the F lineup, dubbed the Poco F5 5G, is reportedly being readied for international markets.

The Poco smartphone was recently spotted on the IMEI database, which suggested an imminent launch. New reports suggest the phone could be a rebranded Redmi K-series smartphone, presumably the Redmi K60.

The mystery Poco smartphone has now been spotted on another certification website, which strongly indicates the global launch of the device is quite close. The alleged POCO F5 5G, with the model number POCO 23013PC75G, has recently been certified by the Singapore IMDA certification authority.

The IMDA listing is quite brief, but it does indicate the Poco smartphone will support NFC. The codename actually connects the Poco smartphone to Redmi. RK, which stands for Redmi K-Series has been replaced by PC, which stands for Poco. The "C" in the name, which denotes the Chinese variant, has been replaced by "G", which stands for the Global variant.

Poco F5 5G Expected Specifications, Features

If the Poco F5 5G turns out to be a rebranded Redmi K60, the smartphone could feature a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits brightness, HDR10+ support, and 1,920Hz PWM dimming.

The Poco F5 5G would most likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, or perhaps even a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The premium smartphone would be paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Just like the Redmi K60, the Poco F5 5G could feature a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup on the back, and a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone would most likely pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging.