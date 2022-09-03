Poco M5 4G Complete Specifications Leaked: Better Than Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G?

Poco is all set to launch a new 4G smartphone in the era of 5G. The company will soon unveil the Poco M5 4G, powered by the new Mediatek Helio G99 SoC, on the 5th of September 2022. As per the latest leaks and speculations, the Poco M5 4G will be one of the best-performing 4G smartphones of 2022.

OnsiteGo has now leaked the complete specifications of the Indian retail unit of the Poco M5 4G. As per the leak, the device will have a 90Hz IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone, as mentioned before is based on the Mediatek Helio G99 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2-technology-based storage.

The Indian version of the Poco M5 4G is also said to have a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. While the leak does not talk much about the rest of the cameras, they are likely to be 2MP depth and macro sensors. The leak also confirms that the Poco M5 4G will have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Out of the box, the Poco M5 4G is said to run on Android 12 OS with a custom MIUI skin for Poco on top. The leak further suggests that the Poco M5 4G will have a printed MRP of Rs. 18,999, and the device is most likely to launch at a slightly lower price.

Better Than Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G?

Just like the Poco M5 4G, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G is also powered by the Mediatek Helio G99 SoC. However, Infinix's offering has an AMOLED display, a 108MP camera, 256GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM. The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G retails for Rs. 16,999 in India, and Poco has to undercut the same to compete against India's first Helio G99 SoC-powered smartphone.

