POCO X5 5G Receives FCC And BIS Certifications: Heres What To Expect

The POCO X4 Pro 5G was introduced earlier this year, and its successor seems to be racing toward launch. The POCO X5 5G was recently spotted on the IMEI database, confirming its existence, and now, more details about the upcoming mid-range Android smartphone have emerged. POCO is expected to launch two smartphones in the X5 series, and both variants would have 5G support. Let's look at the base variant, which recently secured Indian BIS and US FCC certification.

POCO X5 5G Secures BIS And FCC Certification

The POCO X5 5G has been listed on the FCC and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) websites. This suggests the device is nearing its launch date. Both certifications have indicated that the device will have the hardware to support 5G communication protocols. POCO is expected to embed a 5G modem that supports n5, n7, n38, n41, n77, and n78 5G bands, which confirms the device will work in India.

The schematics posted on the FCC website imply that the POCO X5 5G will have a rectangular camera bump on the back. However, the exact details of the lenses aren't known. The POCO X5 5G could have a triple-camera setup on the back.

The certifications, however, indicate the device, currently tagged as 22101320I on the BIS website, could have a 4,900mAh battery. Given the POCO brand's approach, the POCO X5 5G could have a higher capacity battery, presumably exceeding 5,000mAh.

Previous leaks about the device have claimed POCO will embed an IPS LCD display, possibly to keep the price attractive. However, the display is expected to have a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. Incidentally, the POCO X4 Pro 5G sported an AMOLED display.

POCO X5 5G Expected Launch Date In India

The POCO X5 5G has cleared nearly every step before its launch. The company's India head began hinting at the device recently. This suggests POCO could launch the X4 Pro 5G successor before 2022 ends.

There are several critical details of the POCO X5 5G still unknown. The rear and front camera setup, battery capacity, chipset, RAM, and internal storage aren't known yet. The FCC certification indicates the upcoming POCO smartphone will run MIUI 14. The device may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, which means the mid-range device may run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

There are several Android smartphones, from multiple companies, which will soon start receiving the Android 13 OS update. Hence, it would be wise to wait for more details about the POCO X5 5G to emerge, before comparing the device to its competition.