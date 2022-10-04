POCO X5 5G Spotted On IMEI Database, Gets A Performance Bump News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

POCO introduced its X4 series earlier this year in India. The POCO X4 Pro 5G was the sole model in the series. Now, the brand is in the process of adding a new X5 series to succeed the X4 series in the country. Reportedly, the series will consist of at least two smartphones this time as the standard POCO X5 5G has been spotted on the IMEI database.

Despite being a standard model, the POCO X5 will still pack in 5G support. Also, it will be more powerful than the POCO X4 Pro version. Folks over at Xiaomiui have uncovered many such details of the POCO X5 from the IMEI database. Let's have a look at them below.

POCO X5 5G: Specifications (Rumored)

The POCO X5 5G will be a mid-ranger and is expected to debut alongside the POCO X5 Pro 5G in India. As per the report, the POCO X5 5G will be introduced in the global, Indian, and Chinese markets. However, the smartphone is likely to be Redmi branded for China.

The POCO X5 5G was spotted in the IMEI database with model number 22101320G, where the 'G' suggests that it will be a global product. It was accompanied by two other models with numbers 22101320I and 22101320C, which will head to India and China respectively.

The POCO X5 5G will sport an IPS LCD display as opposed to the AMOLED panel of the POCO X4 Pro. It will feature a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth UI experience. While it lags behind the POCO X4 Pro in the display department, it lunges forward in the performance department. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset as against the Snapdragon 695 processor of the X4 Pro.

The Snapdragon 778G+ chipset is based on TSMC's 6nm fabrication and is one of the best upper mid-range processors in the market. The processor and GPU combo can handle 60fps framerates in BGMI/PUBG or Call of Duty Mobile games with ease and the device will be a gamer's delight if priced aggressively.

POCO X5 5G: Launch Details

The report from Xiaomiui suggests that the POCO X5 5G might launch between October 13 and October 20, 2022. However, it is advisable to take such rumors with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement. Expect the pricing to be similar to the POCO X4 Pro.

