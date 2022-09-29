BGMI Ban in India; RTI Confirms Why it Was Removed from App Stores News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

After the ban on several Chinese apps, including TikTok, PUBG Mobile, and many others, the Indian government removed Battlegrounds Mobile India popularly known as BGMI. The app was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under section 69A of the IT Act 2000, similar to the Free Fire and PUBG Mobile ban in the country.

However, the government did not give any official clarity or statement on why these apps were banned. Now, a BGMI fan has filed an RTI and has questioned why the battle royale game was banned in India. A Twitter user, GodYamarajOP, has filed an RTI with MeitY to know more details related to the removal of BGMI from the app stores, and here's what the authorities have replied.

Here's Why BGMI Got Banned in India

The Twitter user filed an RTI earlier this month. He also asked if Krafton attended any meetings with the government regarding the removal of the game. He further requested the meeting's final outcome and the discussion of the meeting.

After a few days of his questioning, the authorities responded to the user, confirming that MeitY banned BGMI as per the request from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHAs). Detailing the reason for the game's ban, the authorities have stated it as data security, which is a concern to national security. The RTI response also confirms that MeitY has held a meeting with the representatives from Krafton. While it mentioned that meetings with the game's publisher were held, the information remains confidential as per RTI Act.

As per the response, based on the requests received via designated nodal officers from the MHA, the MeitY has blocked the gaming app BGMI under the provision of section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Inf. union for Public) Rules, 2009.

Though BGMI has been removed from the app stores in India, users can still play the game, claim reports. However, the game is not getting updates from the developer. Reportedly, Krafton is shifting its services to bring back the game to the users in the country. It remains to be seen whether this game will make a comeback to India and how long it might take.

